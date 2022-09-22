It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
INTERVIEW: Nal'ibali Promotes Literacy Month with Six Free Children's Books
Today at 09:50
MUSIC FEATURE: Kyle September (ZOOM)
Latest Local
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week... 23 September 2022 3:42 PM
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday. 23 September 2022 2:17 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa? Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els. 23 September 2022 11:59 AM
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
View all Politics
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy? The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our f... 23 September 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October Veteran radio broadcaster, Clarence Ford, is joining CapeTalk in October as the new host of the mid-morning show. 23 September 2022 3:43 PM
Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly' All things come to an end. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto is no more. 23 September 2022 1:52 PM
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday. 23 September 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA

22 September 2022 8:16 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Eskom
Load shedding
Power
energy
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Democratic Alliance DA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP Kevin Mileham about what decisions could and should come out of Cabinet's meeting on energy.
  • Cabinet has concluded a meeting on the current energy crisis, with a more detailed plan to be revealed soon.
  • The DA believes government has no idea on how to resolve the crisis.
  • Its called for ministers Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan to be axed.

_

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com
Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

South Africa's power situation seems to have gone from bad to worse, with a week of stage six load shedding - the most severe the country's had in years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his international trips on Monday to fly back home and his Cabinet were locked in urgent discussions on Wednesday.

This despite an ambitious emergency plan announced two months ago.

In a short statement, Cabinet expressed regret over the current situation and said "pertinent issues will be outlined in the comprehensive Cabinet statement to be released at a later stage”.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to DA MP Kevin Mileham, who said the president missed an opportunity to take the country into his confidence about the way forward.

It was frankly a nothing statement. It told us what we already know, that we're in a load shedding and that things are going to get worse. It is clear government has no idea how to resolve it.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

The opposition said the "blame-game" between the departments of Mineral Resources and Energy and Public Enterprises needs to stop.

They want both Minister Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan fired and for the national energy crisis committee to be dissolved.

They're both failing. They should put an industry expert in place to drive the electricity crisis and how the country is working to resolve it.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

While he does not believe Eskom senior officials should be fired, Mileham said the utility's board should be reestablished.

He added its become clear the power utility's executive are operating in an extremely difficult environment.

Eskom is running its fleet about as hard as it possibly can. It's like a car, you can't repair a car while you're driving it. To do the necessary maintenance and to do it properly, they have to turn off generation units. And frankly, the maintenance work being done is poor. Jan Oberholzer said this in a briefing on Sunday. They no sooner get the units back in operation, and then they trip again.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

Mileham believes the Eskom conundrum is a political and operational problem.

Eskom has major operational challenges but there needs to be a far greater will to drive this issue and ensure that we're accelerating the rollout of independent power producers, the rehiring of Eskom staff, to purchase power from neighbouring countries and to incentivise people to do their own generation.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

Scroll up for the interview.




Eskom
Load shedding
Power
energy
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Democratic Alliance DA

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

The Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Converting coal power stations into gas-burning plants a 'pipe dream'

1 September 2022 8:52 AM

Plans to kickstart Eskom 2.0 by turning coal-fired power stations into gas power plants has been described as impractical.

Picture: Pixabay.com

SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert

1 September 2022 7:41 AM

Africa Melane spoke to energy expert at Hohm Energy, Matthew Cruise, about the possibility of stage 4 load shedding in summer.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant'

22 August 2022 7:46 AM

According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not solve the country's energy crisis.

© claudiodivizia/123rf.com

Lithium mining: A load shedding solution or an environmental catastrophe?

16 August 2022 12:31 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Major at Modern Corporate Solutions about the environmental impact of mining for lithium.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

9 August 2022 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends.

Missing Image Placeholder

'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'

8 August 2022 8:43 AM

Africa Melane spoke to professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State about the impact of load shedding on water quality.

Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

5 August 2022 3:28 PM

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

© missisya/123rf.com

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee

4 August 2022 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi about Eskom's withdrawal of services in Harare, Khayelitsha, with immediate effect.

Gas power plant. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

3 August 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.

