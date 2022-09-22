It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA





Cabinet has concluded a meeting on the current energy crisis, with a more detailed plan to be revealed soon.

The DA believes government has no idea on how to resolve the crisis.

Its called for ministers Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan to be axed.

_

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

South Africa's power situation seems to have gone from bad to worse, with a week of stage six load shedding - the most severe the country's had in years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his international trips on Monday to fly back home and his Cabinet were locked in urgent discussions on Wednesday.

This despite an ambitious emergency plan announced two months ago.

In a short statement, Cabinet expressed regret over the current situation and said "pertinent issues will be outlined in the comprehensive Cabinet statement to be released at a later stage”.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to DA MP Kevin Mileham, who said the president missed an opportunity to take the country into his confidence about the way forward.

It was frankly a nothing statement. It told us what we already know, that we're in a load shedding and that things are going to get worse. It is clear government has no idea how to resolve it. Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

The opposition said the "blame-game" between the departments of Mineral Resources and Energy and Public Enterprises needs to stop.

They want both Minister Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan fired and for the national energy crisis committee to be dissolved.

They're both failing. They should put an industry expert in place to drive the electricity crisis and how the country is working to resolve it. Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

While he does not believe Eskom senior officials should be fired, Mileham said the utility's board should be reestablished.

He added its become clear the power utility's executive are operating in an extremely difficult environment.

Eskom is running its fleet about as hard as it possibly can. It's like a car, you can't repair a car while you're driving it. To do the necessary maintenance and to do it properly, they have to turn off generation units. And frankly, the maintenance work being done is poor. Jan Oberholzer said this in a briefing on Sunday. They no sooner get the units back in operation, and then they trip again. Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

Mileham believes the Eskom conundrum is a political and operational problem.

Eskom has major operational challenges but there needs to be a far greater will to drive this issue and ensure that we're accelerating the rollout of independent power producers, the rehiring of Eskom staff, to purchase power from neighbouring countries and to incentivise people to do their own generation. Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance MP

Scroll up for the interview.