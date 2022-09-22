How businesses are using technology to personalise loyalty savings programmes





Refilwe Moloto spoke to HaveYouHeard Marketing’s Kirsty Bisset, about the latest trends in loyalty savings schemes.

The most recent change is the move away from traditional spend-to-earn rewards model as consumers gravitate to personalised programmes – that don’t require a cash ‘deposit’, said Bisset.

A great example is Discovery Vitality rewards scheme which creates the opportunity for users to earn money through positive behavioural patterns.

They are reinforcing positive behaviour by rewarding it. They’re using behavioural psychology, gamification, wearables, play-to-earn and it's great to know we can earn without spending. Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard Marketing

Bisset said there are approximately 70 different kinds of loyalty programmes and over 15 million South Africans are subscribed to them.

Your average South African has nine loyalty cards. Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard Marketing

Through technology and behavioural psychology, businesses are creating tailor-made value reward offers, which increase customer engagement and sales, she said.

Tech is shaping these value ads to become far more nimble, far more agile and far more personalised. Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard Marketing

If you offer me something that relates to me, that I need, that I have purchased before… I’m going to be spending that and purchasing it right away. Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard Marketing

