How the US interest rate hike affects SA





The South African Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate increase on Thursday.

It comes as the US Federal Reserve also hikes its interest rate.

This means higher costs on imports and soaring prices for consumers.

FILE: Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GCIS.

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its rates decision on Thursday, in a significant week for central banks across the world.

Yesterday, the US Federal Reserve announced it was hiking its interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points. These are the highest levels in almost 15 years, as the world's largest economy fights to bring soaring prices under control.

This comes despite concerns that controlling inflation could lead to an economic downturn. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said it's necessary to slow demand, easing the pressures putting up prices and avoiding long-term damage to the economy. This is the problem most banks and governments are wrestling with across the globe.

On Thursday, South Africa will know how the Reserve Bank is going to respond when they announce interest rates. Economists have forecast a 75 basis point (0.75%) increase as in July, which takes the interest rate to 6.25% on the repo rate.

Refiloe Moloto spoke to Citibank economist, Gina Schoeman, about how the interest rate hike in the US affects South Africa.

The US has inflation concerns as it's above their target range and is being driven by second round effects. They have a tight labour market, which means inflation can spread easily across their economy. Their economy doesn't have a good grip on price stability, so they've upped the ante on being hawkish. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

Why that matters for us is because as soon as the US interest rates go up, it creates an interest rate differential between the US rate and South Africa's rate. Effectively, all emerging market currencies are going to see capital outflows, which means their currencies are going to weaken. When South Africa's rand weakens, it typically weakens more than most emerging markets. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

Rand weakness means consumers will see more pressure on the costs of imports such as fuel prices, which directly affects inflation.

Already, South Africa's inflation rate is not only well above 4.5% mid-target. We're very concerned about inflation becoming more disbursed across the economy. It's not just food and fuel, but lots of other things that go up. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

That makes people demand higher wages. It means companies not affected by the fuel price might decide to push prices onto other items. There is nothing much more detrimental to GDP growth than higher inflation. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

Higher prices means a demand for higher salaries. This will have a domino effect on companies, who have to do a difficult balancing act.

When inflation surprises so much, especially because of a war [Ukraine] that no one was expecting, those wage demands are not in their budget. That means it will weigh on their profitability. It creates a tussle. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

Wage demands can't go up too much. If it does, it means consumers are going to spend this money which then sends signal back to retailers that they can pass on price increases. Then inflation will continue to rise. That's a wage price spiral. Gina Schoeman, Citibank economist

