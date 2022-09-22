Victory for blind & visually impaired as Copyright Act ruled unconstitutional





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Demichelle Petherbridge - an attorney in the education rights' programme at Section27, who fought the case on behalf of BlindSA.

-ConCourt has ruled that the Copyright Act is unconstitutional and discriminates against blind people

-The apex court ruled that Sections 6 and 7 of the act violate the rights of the blind

-Parliament has been given 24 months to remedy the defects

It's been a long struggle for the blind community, but now, finally, those without the ability to read with sight, will be able to convert reading material to braille.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Copyright Act is unconstitutional and discriminates against blind people.

The law had prevented blind or visual impaired people from converting published works, such as books, into accessible formats without the permission of the copyright holder.

In a judgement written by acting Judge David Unterhalter, delivered by Justice Jody Kollapen, the court found that Sections 6 and 7 of the act are unconstitutional as they violate the rights of the blind and visually impaired.

The apex court has given Parliament 24 months to make the necessary changes to the sections.

Only 0.5% of all published books in South Africa are converted into braille books. That's a tragically small amount of accessibly formatted books for persons with these disabilities. It was leading to a book famine. Demichelle Petherbridge, Section 27 attorney

The main reason we took this case was because the Copyright Act was making it extremely difficult for anyone to try to convert a published work into an accessible format. And that's what we were challenging. Demichelle Petherbridge, Section 27 attorney

The Copyright Act had essentially stated that if any individual wanted to convert a book into an accessible format, they required permission from the copyright holder.

This created huge problems for the blind community, already struggling with very little resources in education and skills development.

An individual found converting a published work without permission, would be penalised with a fine.

The Concourt said while Parliament is sorting this out, there must be an exception for persons with disabilities that will allow them to bypass this permission requirement. This means that certain entities like government institutions and NGOS, will be able to covert, obtain and supply accessible format copies, without the consent of the copyright holder. And blind and visually impaired people themselves, can also take that step and convert books. Demichelle Petherbridge, Section 27 attorney

