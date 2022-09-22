Learn how to be an aspiring plant-based MasterChef with Capsicum





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capsicum Culinary School's academic manager - Candice Adams, about how chefs and home cooks can improve their vegan meal preparation skills by taking up their plant-based course.

Capsicum Culinary Studio is offering a plant-based course that's suitable for both amateurs and professionals.

Those interested can either choose the online, on-demand course featuring 30 hours worth of lessons or a formal three-year course.

The course is in line with the global movement towards a more plant-based diet, adapting classical cooking techniques to a plant-centred focus in flavour architecture.

A big focus is understanding the cooking techniques and how to adapt those techniques to vegetarian products and plant-based products and I think, also, we live in a time where there's just so much available to us, now that's a substitute to animal products... there's so much variety. Candice Adams, academic manager - Capsicum Culinary Studio

The online course will cost you R3999 and you can find out more about it here.

Scroll up for the full interview.