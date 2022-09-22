Govt must address transporting of workers on bakkies: Cosatu





FILE: A picture of Pongola crash that claimed 20 lives on 16 September 2022. Picture: TrafficSA/Twitter.

Since last year, over 200 farmworkers experienced the trauma of a truck accident while being transported to or from work.

More people are asking why government is not enforcing measures that will change this for good.

The Pongola accident in KwaZulu-Natal - where 20 people died, including children being transported on a bakkie, has brought this back into the conversation.

In the Western Cape in June, 35 farmworkers were injured when the truck that was transporting them to work overturned on the R45 between Klapmuts and Simondium in the Cape Winelands. There were no fatalities but one major injury was reported.

Last year, more than 70 seasonal workers were injured, also near Klapmuts. In an unrelated incident between Worcester and De Doorns, three farmworkers died when 40 women were flung off the back of a four-tonne truck when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

So how should government address this problem?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Cosatu provincial secretary, Melvin De Bruyn.

This question has been raised by Cosatu for the past three to four years. It's quite clear that government doesn't have a plan to deal with transportation of learners on open flatbed trucks and bakkies as its continuing across the country. Government should do more to protect vulnerable learners and even farm workers. Melvin De Bruyn, Cosatu provincial secretary

In a country like South Africa, where access to public transport remains a huge challenge, avoiding the use of a bakkie or flatbed truck is not an option.

There's other ways and means to deal with transporting workers and kids. They can engage with the local taxi association to assist them. Ultimately, they're making profits, so they can at least look after the wellbeing of their own workers and learners. Melvin De Bruyn, Cosatu provincial secretary

De Bruyn has criticised both the DA-led Western Cape government and the national government for a lack of political will on this issue.

When they [DA] talk about condemning farmers for still allowing workers to ride on tractors and open flatbed bakkies, they're not the ones saying out rightly to farms not to do it. The provincial government is preaching something but acting differently. Melvin De Bruyn, Cosatu provincial secretary

Scroll up for more on this conversation.