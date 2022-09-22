Why Rocking the Daisies resale tickets surge online
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Steyn Entertainment, Shannon Valstar, about Rocking the Daisies 2022 and the surge of resale tickets online.
The 2022 line-up for the festival includes A-Reece, Nasty C, Kehlani, Uncle Waffles, Mars Baby, Sio and many more.
Valstar says the Rocking the Daisies team has been working tirelessly and used the pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to cultivate their creativity and pull out all the stops this year.
There have been rumours that the festival may be losing audience members from the massive amount of tickets being resold online, particularly on Twitter.
However, Valstar says this is not indicative of the festival's relevance or popularity.
She says that the resale platform they used in the past, Pony Tickets, has permanently closed down.
This has forced people looking to resell their tickets to seek other platforms to sell their tickets.
Rocking the Daisies is working with Quicket to come up with a system similar to Ticket Pony for people looking to resell their tickets next year.
Resale and the secondary market is always inevitable at your event... It's definitely a learning that we've taken on so, we worked really hard with our team at Quciket and they've actually come up with a system like Ticket Pony in the background over the last few months that we will be using going into next year.Shannon Valstar, general manager - Steyn Entertainment
Though tickets from all phases have sold out, H&M in Sandton City and Canal Walk are selling a limited amount of tickets in their stores.
Scroll up for the full interview.
