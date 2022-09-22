Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Anti-war protests are breaking out across Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation of the population for the war in Ukraine.

Partial mobilisation means specific groups of people will be called up to serve in Russia’s armed forces.

Police have arrested thousands of people from 38 cities, including Moscow and St Petersburg.

Anti-war rallies are illegal; it’s even a crime to refer to the war as a war.

Protestors face 15 years in prison.

© radowitz/123rf.com

RELATED: Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor

“Our fathers, brothers, and husbands will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war,” read a statement by the Vesna opposition movement, calling for more protests.

“What will they be dying for?

“What will mothers and children be crying for?”

Airline ticket prices went through the roof after this announcement… People are getting on planes to leave Russia… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Watch protestors chant, “Russia without Putin!”:

Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.