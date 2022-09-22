Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Anti-war protests are breaking out across Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation of the population for the war in Ukraine.
Partial mobilisation means specific groups of people will be called up to serve in Russia’s armed forces.
Police have arrested thousands of people from 38 cities, including Moscow and St Petersburg.
Anti-war rallies are illegal; it’s even a crime to refer to the war as a war.
Protestors face 15 years in prison.
RELATED: Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor
“Our fathers, brothers, and husbands will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war,” read a statement by the Vesna opposition movement, calling for more protests.
“What will they be dying for?
“What will mothers and children be crying for?”
Airline ticket prices went through the roof after this announcement… People are getting on planes to leave Russia…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Watch protestors chant, “Russia without Putin!”:
People in #Moscow chant "Russia without Putin!"pic.twitter.com/v4U3rkEuHj— Balki Begum Bayhan 🇺🇦 (@bbbayh) September 21, 2022
Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185766220_riga-latvia-may-6-2022-a-poster-of-russian-president-vladimir-putin-appeared-on-the-building-of-the-.html?vti=mymhjsh7trxa8rgl9w-2-109
More from World
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.Read More
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA
Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matterRead More
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'
As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.Read More
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction
South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 42-year-old suspect is believed to be the mother of the children aged seven and ten.Read More
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Online outrage has forced the nursing home to apologise for getting a stripper to entertain its wheelchair-bound tenants.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More