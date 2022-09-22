



District Six and koesister are a part of the Cape’s heritage so it’s fitting that the District Six Museum and Koe'sister Magazine have teamed up to put together a Heritage Day Market & Expo at the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre this Heritage Day, 24 September.

Television host and writer Ingrid Jones is the founding director of Mikateko Media, and the Koe’sister Magazine is part of this group.

She joined EB Inglis on his lunchtime show to chat about the upcoming Heritage Day event.

Entry to the expo and market is R45 per person and registration is online via Quicket HERE.

All visitors must register online for tickets and tickets are limited.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase, sit-down areas and entertainment.

Browse the variety of vendors' stalls showcasing arts and crafts, beauty and fashion, and home and lifestyle.

Buy and support local!

This article first appeared on KFM : District Six Museum and Koe'sister Magazine team up for Heritage Day