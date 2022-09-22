ConCourt orders eviction of tenant after more than 70 years





Lester Kiewit speaks to Women on Farms' Carmen Louw about the Constitutional Court ruling in favour of a land owner evicting an 85-year-old woman and her son from a farm in Somerset West.

The women had been staying on the farm since 1947.

This goes against the ruling from the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal which said that the eviction was not equitable and just.

The Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the owner because the farm was not on agricultural land because of its subdivision and rezoning to urban land.

However, the woman and her son will not be homeless.

The court ordered the property owner to purchase a property for her to live in.

This is not a long-term solution because the woman and her son will not own the property but occupy it.

The sad part is that they only have tenure rights in that dwelling... The judgment is that when [the woman] dies, then her son doesn't automatically have the right to remain in that house. It remains the land owners property. They only have the right to use and another process needs to be followed to make sure the son is accommodated. Carmen Louw - Women on Farms

