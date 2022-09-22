Are restaurants illegally dipping into staff tips?





Refilwe Moloto spoke with Wendy Alberts - CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

Leaving a gratuity, or tip for a waiter has become an ingrained part of the dining experience.

It could be described as a bonus for enhancing one's dining experience.

However, for years there have been talks of restaurants collecting the tips and distributing all, or a portion of it to the entirety of the restaurant's staff.

But is this fair? After all the tip was generated based on the effort of the waiter. And even more seriously, is it legal?

There's absolutely no law to govern [tipping]. So the most important element is that each waiter needs to work in an environment where they are aware, crucially aware, of what the tipping policy is. And I think this is where the confusion comes in with many, many staff members is that they don't understand what the guidelines are within the parameters of the restaurant they operate in. Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa

