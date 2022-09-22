SAns being open to ‘benevolent dictatorship’ is shortsighted - analyst





Lester Kiewit spoke to Sanusha Naidu, political researcher from the Institute for Global Dialogue.

According to recently-released research by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), some citizens are open to being led by a benevolent dictator - provided the leader solves the country’s pressing issues.

Naidu said the argument is short-sighted but understands why some people might seek refuge in it.

If the democracy worked in the way it was introduced 1994 – South Africa would not be so desperate for transparent leadership, she said.

The problem is when the democracy becomes a consumable – where empowerment and state resources are awarded to people in close proximity to the political elites and not shared equally, Naidu explained.

She also questioned what the dictatorship would look like if it changed and more authoritarian.

It’s not democracy that is the problem, it’s the way democracy is being implemented and applied in practice. Sanusha Naidu, Senior research associate - Institute For Global Dialogue

What happens when that benevolent dictatorship becomes less benevolent and more authoritarian Sanusha Naidu, Senior research associate - Institute For Global Dialogue

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

