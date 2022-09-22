Tweede Nuwe Jaar is back for 2023





Picture: Kfm

Tweede Nuwe Jaar is back!!! Also sometimes called the Klopse Carnival, the annual New Year's festival will make its triumphant return to the Mother City after a two-year absence thanks to the COVID pandemic.

In a media briefing held on Wednesday, the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, accompanied by the minstrel and Malay choir associations, announced that the long-standing cultural celebration would resume this summer. In addition to the resumption, the city also announced that it had signed a three-year agreement with the organisers to provide financial support and to waive the costs for the use of city facilities integral to seeing the event conducted properly.

Lester Kiewit reached out to Muneeb Gambeno of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association to talk about this welcome return and also to chat about the cultural tradition's long history.

We all know what we've missed on these event days, what should have been event days. It's the noise, the sounds, the celebration. The carnival this year is in its 116th year since the first carnival was held in collaboration with the city. So there's deep roots, deep history. Muneeb Gambeno of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

