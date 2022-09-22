Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary





- A group of Cape Town pre-teens have formed their own company which markets word packs aimed at helping kids expand their vocabulary

- The product is available on takealot.com

A group of Cape Town youngsters have come up with a practical way to help kids expand their vocabulary.

The Montessori school pre-teens have actually registered their own company, called "Better & Brighter".

Their product is a pack of cards which each feature a word, its definition and two examples of how it can be used in everyday conversations.

"The idea is that the child learns and uses one new word a day, which means that their language skills are quickly boosted, helping them to understand more of the world they engage with."

Better & Brighteris a way to elucidate words that will unlock all of life’s possibilities and opportunities for South African children. This will have exponential and compounding benefits for generations to come. It's the key to our country's future. Better & Brighter

Bruce Whitfield is joined in studio by one of the company founders, ten-year-old Isla Stewart, along with her father.

Isla says the idea originated with dad Jason, who would paste word cards on her cupboard.

Then he had the idea to make a business, and asked if I wanted to be in the business. Isla Stewart, Co-founder - Better & Brighter

He said 'you can run this business by yourself, I'm not going to be part of it'... We talked to all my friends and they said 'I also want to join; this sounds so cool!'... And then we became an official business. Isla Stewart, Co-founder - Better & Brighter

Do the nine shareholders want to make a lot of money? Whitfield asks.

Yes, says Isla, so that they can grow the business to make more word packs.

She then describes the broader purpose of Better & Brighter.

We want it to help kids with their vocabulary so that they have a better understanding of the world, and also just to experience having a business. Isla Stewart, Co-founder - Better & Brighter

Isla's dad is involved in digital communication agency HaveYouHeard.

He says that as a professional, he had to hold back on jumping in to make things perfect and allow the kids to make their own mistakes and figure things out.

The whole goal was to do as little as possible and just to guide them along the way... so it's really just been motivating, bringing them together and guiding them... It's about trying to show them how to drive the business and I have to role model that to a degree and then hand it over to them. Jason Stewart

The kids really have incredible enthusiasm - they're out there selling, they're pitching to people... They've done all the word packs... Jason Stewart

The shares were assigned to the nine youngsters based on effort.

The assets that create value within the company are the cards, so the more cards that each kid made, the bigger shareholding they got... and now they're also learning they can make money by selling because there's sales commission... Any kid in South Africa can reach out to us and they can sell... Jason Stewart

The word "flatulence" is included in the pack as a "crowd pleaser".

Considering the age of their market, these young entrepreneurs have got the balance right, Whitfield sums up.

Isla's already been approached by friends who want to expand the pack to include the vocabulary of maths, science and physics.

There is also the opportunity to branch out into different South African languages, so the company has plenty of plans for the future.

The word packs can be purchased on takealot.com.

