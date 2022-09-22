Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Bruce Whitfield gets the views of Zwelinzima Vavi, Saftu General Secretary, and Citibank economist Gina Schoeman responds.
- The South African Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by another 75 basis points
- Bruce Whitfield interviews Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of Saftu, which opposes using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation
The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has responded quickly to the news of a 0.75% increase in the repo rate.
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
RELATED: SA Trade Unions call on working class to join national shutdown on Wednesday
Saftu notes that it has previously recorded its opposition to using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation.
"It is regressive and sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth."
SAFTU IS OPPOSED TO THE INTEREST RATE HIKE BY 75 BASIS POINT' SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) September 22, 2022
Full Statementhttps://t.co/OkAxuhIf2E
Interviewing Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, Bruce Whitfield says it's understandable that members are frustrated by the rate hiking cycle when the cost of living is rising so quickly.
In the circumstances we're facing we cannot afford yet another blow of this kind, to effectively worsen our standards of living of most ordinary South Africans.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
Remember, every time the government - through the Reserve Bank - prioritises fighting inflation, in our view it does so in direct opposition to any attempt to create jobs, grow the economy, close inequalities and generally improve the economic wellbeing of South Africans.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
Whitfield raises the point that the Reserve Bank itself cannot create growth and is independent of government.
"It's got a problem, a steam train of inflation is coming down at it and the only way... is to put up the buffers of higher interest rates."
This is an age-old discussion Vavi retorts.
This Reserve Bank has at least accepted that it cannot have a narrow focus on fighting inflation and ignore the fact that we are the country with the highest levels of inequality in the world... with the worst unemployment rate among industrialised countries, or the country with the worst youth unemployment in the whole world.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
According to Vavi it's "crazy" to implement punitive measures every time inflation is even around 4%. (The Sarb's target range is between 3% and 6%)
We're talking about two extremes here [comparing to double-digit inflation experienced before]... being too sensitive, being too ignorant about the cost that small firms are going to pay every time you increase even by the 75 basis points... the fact that even that the big firms rely on borrowing in order to generate more activity in the economy...Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
If he were made Finance Minister, he would set the inflation target between 8% and 10% Vavi says.
RELATED: "Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The consequences of such an action would be very dire, responds Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.
"At the end of the day here we are trying to be an emerging market that competes with Brics - we want to be the 's' on the end of that, but that also means we have to follow what other emerging markets are doing."
"We're actually the emerging market with one of the higher inflation targets, which is exactly why Lesetja Kganyago wants to start slowly dropping that inflation target simply because it's not the economy that's making inflation high, it's government and its inefficiencies..."
Scroll up to listen to the interviews (skip to Vavi at 3:24)
Source : Twitter
