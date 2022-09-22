"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the Reserve Bank announced a 0.75% increase in the repo rate.
- The South African Reserve Bank has announced an increase in the repo rate of 75 basis points, to 6.25%
- Two Monetary Policy Committee members voting for a higher increase means we probably got off better than expected as consumers, says Citibank economist Gina Schoeman
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced an increase in the repo rate of 75 basis points, to 6.25%
The 0.75% hike was widely expected.
It brings the prime lending rate to 9.75%
The last rate increase in July was also by 75 basis points.
Making the announcement after a meeting of Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation is still a major concern.
Two of the five MPC members voted in favour of a 100 basis point hike.
Stats SA reported on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate eased slightly to 7.6% in August, from 7.6% in July.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.
Does our inflation scenario warrant two MPC members voting for a 100 basis point increase?
Two people voting for a 100 means we probably got off better than expected as consumers, but it does show the big fear around inflation both globally and, to a degree, locally.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Schoeman believes a higher rate increase was not warranted and that the Reserve Bank's decision was the correct one.
And in fact, to use the term front loading means that what the South African Reserve Bank has actually done, is to try and almost crowd interest rates into this year to make sure they absolutely contain inflation so that down the line they don't have to keep hiking rates.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Citibank expects one more interest rate increase in November, and nothing after that she says.
