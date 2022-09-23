What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Uveka Rangappa speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about what happens when you pay more than what's been advertised for a product on the shelf or online.
Though the common rhetoric in South Africa is, 'the price you pay, is the price you see', that's not always the case.
So when do you have the right to demand the lower case and when would this demand be a losing battle?
It all depends on the purchase that one makes.
In the event that the price is an obvious mistake by the retailer, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) states that companies have the right to cancel the order and refund you.
This usually occurs more frequently on online orders than in-person orders due to price adjustment errors, particularly on items marked down.
For example, if you order a TV online for R50 when the price is obviously incorrect, chances are that that TV will not show up at your door.
However, in the event of an in-store pricing error, these usually aren't obvious.
Instead, the errors typically come in promotions advertised in the aisle not being picked up at tills or when promotions end without the advertisement being taken down.
In this case, you are obligated to pay the advertised price.
As such, it's advised to be vigilant when purchasing your products and not leave everything in the hands of the cashier.
Mistakes happen and legally you are, at least, entitled to the advertised price with some retailers, and I wish it was more, they actually do compensate their customers... if the price doesn't scan at the till the same as it was displayed on the shelf.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?
The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our financial reality?Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More