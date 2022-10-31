Tips to remember when encountering snakes in South Africa (especially in summer)

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:40
NSRI Wins Award for Survival Swimming Centres
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Andrew Ingram
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Diabetes, ahead of World Diabetes Day on 14 November
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
INTERVIEW: Women of the Soil
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nancy Richards
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
SJ's Sunday Playlist: Songs by Men with Moustaches to Mark Movember
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on gro... 5 November 2022 4:18 PM
WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some studen... 5 November 2022 2:34 PM
Cape Town's popular Summer Night Market returns after two-year hiatus The Cape Town Summer Market is set to take place between 16 and 20 December 2022 at the Company’s Garden in the CBD. 5 November 2022 1:10 PM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
View all Business
Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the d... 5 November 2022 3:16 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
Brights or pastels? Cast YOUR colour vote for the new St James bathing boxes The derelict and burned out bathing boxes at St James Beach are being replaced as part of a major summer makeover. 5 November 2022 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tips to remember when encountering snakes in South Africa (especially in summer)

31 October 2022 12:52 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Snakes
Spring month
Home & Garden
Southern Africa snakes

It is officially the bloom of Spring and we will not only see the beautiful flowers in our gardens but snakes too!

Presenter Pippa Hudson chats to renowned herpetologist - one of the leading reptile experts in Africa, and the CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, Johan Marais. He talks about the new edition of his Complete Guide to the Snakes of Southern Africa.

The latest version is not only a guide to the different kinds of snakes we find in South Africa but also provides an understanding of their biology and behaviour, as well as tips for identifying snakes in the wild.

Johan Marais has forty-five years of experience in the herpetologist industry which makes him the perfect person to teach and provide helpful tips on what to do when you encounter a snake this spring month, highlights Pippa.

Marais describes how he grew up in Durban and first encountered a snake in a garden when visiting family and later interactions with reptiles at various farms he visited growing up in Kwa-ZuluNatal.

He talks about how this triggered his interest in them.

Every snake I saw was killed, and the more I asked about them, the less I was told. That's where my fascination began to grow.

Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

Marais's key advice when you encounter a snake? All you must do is immediately take a few steps back and observe from a safe distance, no matter what the situation is, he says.

Most snakes cannot attack from a distance. There are only two exceptions.

There are only two common spitting snakes in South Africa - the Rinkhals (Hemachatus haemachatus) and the Mozambique Spitting Cobra (Naja mossambica), says Marais.

But even in the cases of spitting snakes, no fatalities have been recorded, highlights Marais.

If you rinse your eyes and go to a doctor, you are going to recover fully in a day or two.

Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

And this is unlikely to impair your sight.

Marais adds that in all the years he has worked with snakes, he has never seen a single case of blindness in South Africa caused by snake venom getting into someone's eyes.

Marais wrote his first book in his early 20s in 1982 and to date has written many books and sold a million copies.

In the past when farmers spotted a snake they would kill it with a shotgun or a spade, but now they are using snake tongs and relocating them, Marais highlighted.

I have seen a massive change in attitude. Things are changing!

Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

Snakes are part of the ecosystem, he says, and because of how much food they can have per day, they help decrease the exploding rodent population.

Based on his research Marais estimates the following annual snake bite statistics in South Africa:

1. 3,500 snake bites in South Africa a year.

2. 800 people hospitalised per year

3. 10 - 12 fatal bites per year.

The most important thing to do when you get bitten by a snake is to get to the hospital immediately, Marais emphasises

He advises against the old-fashioned remedies we may have been told.

You can't suck out venom and tie off blood circulation. This does far more damage than good.

Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

In the Western Cape there are six venomous snakes - Cape cobra, puff adder, berg adder, boomslang, rinkhals, and black spitting cobra.

The Cape cobra is a dangerous snake that people need to be aware of, says Marais.

The Puff adder is the most venomous viper species which damages your tissues when bitten, Marais added.

Puff adders really kill people.

Johan Marais, renowned herpetologist - leading African reptile experts, and CEO of the African Snakebite Institute

Marais says, there is a variety of 176 snakes in Southern Africa and 130 in South Africa.

Listen to the audio above to learn more.




31 October 2022 12:52 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Snakes
Spring month
Home & Garden
Southern Africa snakes

More from Lifestyle

[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA

5 November 2022 4:18 PM

Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man vaping. Picture: Pixabay.com

Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks

5 November 2022 3:16 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's free Festive Lights concert is back on 27 November 2022. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert

5 November 2022 10:35 AM

The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of the original bathing boxes at St James Beach posted by the Department of Tourism @Tourism_gov_za

Brights or pastels? Cast YOUR colour vote for the new St James bathing boxes

5 November 2022 9:17 AM

The derelict and burned out bathing boxes at St James Beach are being replaced as part of a major summer makeover.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society

4 November 2022 2:52 PM

Harm reduction strategies are gaining traction across the globe to address the consequences of the use of intravenous drugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hippolytas chocolate. Picture: facebook.com/hippolytaschocolate

Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas

4 November 2022 2:17 PM

Hippolytas is a South African luxury artisanal brand created in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Support some furry friends in need. Picture: TEARS Animal Rescue/Facebook

Help a furry friend in need with TEARS animal rescue annual sleepathon

4 November 2022 10:25 AM

Animal lovers prepare, TEARS is hosting its annual 24-hour sleepathon to raise money for animals in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

Do influencers have to announce if content is sponsored?

4 November 2022 9:46 AM

Social media influencing has opened up a whole new world of marketing, but how well is it regulated?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: unsplash.com

Cape Town City Guide: 5 date ideas to try this weekend

4 November 2022 8:30 AM

This weekend make time for your partner, or anyone special in your life, and treat yourselves to an adventure in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

ANC Gert Sibande deputy chair killing: Multiple shots, close range, unknown man

5 November 2022 5:04 PM

'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal

5 November 2022 2:24 PM

Search continues for Cape Town girl (8) snatched during school run

5 November 2022 12:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA