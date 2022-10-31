Tips to remember when encountering snakes in South Africa (especially in summer)





Presenter Pippa Hudson chats to renowned herpetologist - one of the leading reptile experts in Africa, and the CEO of the African Snakebite Institute, Johan Marais. He talks about the new edition of his Complete Guide to the Snakes of Southern Africa.

The latest version is not only a guide to the different kinds of snakes we find in South Africa but also provides an understanding of their biology and behaviour, as well as tips for identifying snakes in the wild.

Johan Marais has forty-five years of experience in the herpetologist industry which makes him the perfect person to teach and provide helpful tips on what to do when you encounter a snake this spring month, highlights Pippa.

Marais describes how he grew up in Durban and first encountered a snake in a garden when visiting family and later interactions with reptiles at various farms he visited growing up in Kwa-ZuluNatal.

He talks about how this triggered his interest in them.

Every snake I saw was killed, and the more I asked about them, the less I was told. That's where my fascination began to grow. Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

Marais's key advice when you encounter a snake? All you must do is immediately take a few steps back and observe from a safe distance, no matter what the situation is, he says.

Most snakes cannot attack from a distance. There are only two exceptions.

There are only two common spitting snakes in South Africa - the Rinkhals (Hemachatus haemachatus) and the Mozambique Spitting Cobra (Naja mossambica), says Marais.

But even in the cases of spitting snakes, no fatalities have been recorded, highlights Marais.

If you rinse your eyes and go to a doctor, you are going to recover fully in a day or two. Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

And this is unlikely to impair your sight.

Marais adds that in all the years he has worked with snakes, he has never seen a single case of blindness in South Africa caused by snake venom getting into someone's eyes.

Marais wrote his first book in his early 20s in 1982 and to date has written many books and sold a million copies.

In the past when farmers spotted a snake they would kill it with a shotgun or a spade, but now they are using snake tongs and relocating them, Marais highlighted.

I have seen a massive change in attitude. Things are changing! Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

Snakes are part of the ecosystem, he says, and because of how much food they can have per day, they help decrease the exploding rodent population.

Based on his research Marais estimates the following annual snake bite statistics in South Africa:

1. 3,500 snake bites in South Africa a year.

2. 800 people hospitalised per year

3. 10 - 12 fatal bites per year.

The most important thing to do when you get bitten by a snake is to get to the hospital immediately, Marais emphasises

He advises against the old-fashioned remedies we may have been told.

You can't suck out venom and tie off blood circulation. This does far more damage than good. Johan Marais, Herpetologist and CEO - African Snakebite Institute

In the Western Cape there are six venomous snakes - Cape cobra, puff adder, berg adder, boomslang, rinkhals, and black spitting cobra.

The Cape cobra is a dangerous snake that people need to be aware of, says Marais.

The Puff adder is the most venomous viper species which damages your tissues when bitten, Marais added.

Puff adders really kill people. Johan Marais, renowned herpetologist - leading African reptile experts, and CEO of the African Snakebite Institute

Marais says, there is a variety of 176 snakes in Southern Africa and 130 in South Africa.

Listen to the audio above to learn more.