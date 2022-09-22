Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 75 basis points to 6.25%.
The increase has been widely predicted by economists as South Africa is among many nations where inflation has been increasing.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the new rate on Thursday.
He said inflation was still a major concern.
The annual inflation rate eased from 7.8% in August to 7.6% in July.
The governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was not yet under control despite a slight decrease to 7.6% in August.
“Other expectations of future inflation have increased to 6.5% for 2022."
He said there were mixed opinions within the Monetary Policy Committee.
“Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase, two members preferred a 100 basis points increase."
The governor said food prices were still a concern.
“Despite reduced global food in price inflation, local food price inflation is revised up and is now expected to be 8.1% in 2022."
The US fed set the tone for today's figure - also increasing its rate by 75 basis points.
The MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 6.25% per year, with effect from the 23rd of September 2022. Three members' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 22, 2022
of the Committee preferred the announced increase. Two members preferred a 100
basis points increase.
@KganyagoLesetja : After revisions, the risks to the medium-term domestic growth outlook are assessed to be balanced. #SARBMPCSEP22 pic.twitter.com/EWnmCvs8n3' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 22, 2022
