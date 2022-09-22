On the couch: Steinheist creators talk about their series on Steinhoff scandal





Pippa Hudson spoke to the director of Steinheist, Richard Finn Gregory, and editor of the Financial Mail and author of Steinheist, Rob Rose about their docuseries detailing one of the biggest corporate scandals in South African history.

The series tells the story of the company that lost billions on the JSE almost overnight .

Many South Africans lost huge portions of their savings as a result of the fraud and insider trading at Steinhoff.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Jooste was the chief executive officer of Steinhoff, which was worth R200 billion on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and was celebrated as a great South African success story.

However, in December 2017 amidst allegations of fraud and insider trading, Jooste resigned, and the company lost billions on the JSE almost instantaneously.

Thousands of South Africans lost huge portions of their savings and pensions overnight and Jooste never faced any criminal consequences for this.

There is a sense that things were not entirely right at Steinhoff for a long time, but I suppose when it did happen there was no immediate precursor to it. Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail

The docuseries tells the story of what happened with this company and looks into the lives of the victims who lost so much as a result.

