CapeTalk marks 25th anniversary with exciting lineup changes
CapeTalk bids farewell to Refilwe Moloto, who swops her morning slot for a career in creating business-related content for other Primedia Broadcasting platforms.
Lester Kiewit will take over from Moloto while radio veteran Clarence Ford will host the mid-morning show (9am to 12pm).
Refilwe Moloto’s creativity and bravery to initiate and sustain authentic discussions in the region have earned her praise.
My nearly four years at CapeTalk and Primedia Broadcasting have been the surprise journey of a lifetime. I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond.Refilwe Moloto
While I will miss my morning audience dearly, I am thrilled about my new role and can’t wait to tackle the challenge of curating world-class content for the diverse audiences that Primedia serves across the group.Refilwe Moloto
Lester Kiewit’s breakfast programme “Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit” aims to cover everything you need to know to start your day while helping you stay as close to the story as possible.
I’m looking forward to the new show and hope to bring something fresh and dynamic. Early mornings may be a challenge for my body clock but I’m relishing the opportunity to unpack the news. We want to create memorable moments that our audiences will re-share with others.Lester Kiewit
Kiewit’s history with the station dates to the '90s when he would listen to CapeTalk in the car on the way to school.
He has had various stints at CapeTalk with a long time in between spent at eNCA where he worked as a parliamentary reporter.
He has also been the Cape Town bureau chief at the Mail & Guardian and has a passion for children’s radio.
Ford brings 32 years of experience with him to CapeTalk.
He started on Radio Namibia and later ended up at Good Hope FM, which was the foundation of his career in Cape Town.
I’m energised by the challenge and hope I can continue the spirit of transformation and influence real change in the radio medium by bringing open discussions that raise uncomfortable topics that people remember long after the show has ended for the day.Clarence Ford
CapeTalk is looking forward to the changes as it celebrates its quarter-century anniversary, says station manager Tessa van Staden.
Turning 25 is a milestone and in the broadcast media that has seen many fly-by-nights, it is something we are incredibly proud of.Tessa van Staden
