Muizenberg beachfront to get a facelift with upgrades and repairs





Mike Wills speaks to the City of Cape Town Coastal Manager, Gregg Oelofse, about planned developments to Muizenberg’s beachfront.

The primary focus will be a repair of the wooden revetment.

Though the revetment is not completely damaged, the City wants to make repairs before it completely fails.

They will replace the wooden revetment with a step revetment that will function as a small sea wall.

We wanna make sure that that infrastructure doesn't fail and is replaced before it fails. Gregg Oelofse, coastal manager - City of Cape Town

The City will also formalise the popular parking spot by paving it and beautifying the area.

It's not building a new parking area or doing anything to establish a new parking area, we just saw the opportunity to pave it and make it nice. It's pretty grotty as it is, in our opinion. Gregg Oelofse, coastal manager - City of Cape Town

Other minor upgrades include removing the ablution block off of the beach, widening the front walkway and installing universal access in the front of the beach.

