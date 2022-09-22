Muizenberg beachfront to get a facelift with upgrades and repairs
Mike Wills speaks to the City of Cape Town Coastal Manager, Gregg Oelofse, about planned developments to Muizenberg’s beachfront.
The primary focus will be a repair of the wooden revetment.
Though the revetment is not completely damaged, the City wants to make repairs before it completely fails.
They will replace the wooden revetment with a step revetment that will function as a small sea wall.
We wanna make sure that that infrastructure doesn't fail and is replaced before it fails.Gregg Oelofse, coastal manager - City of Cape Town
The City will also formalise the popular parking spot by paving it and beautifying the area.
It's not building a new parking area or doing anything to establish a new parking area, we just saw the opportunity to pave it and make it nice. It's pretty grotty as it is, in our opinion.Gregg Oelofse, coastal manager - City of Cape Town
Other minor upgrades include removing the ablution block off of the beach, widening the front walkway and installing universal access in the front of the beach.
Source : @CityofCT/Facebook
