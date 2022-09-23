Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend





It is Heritage Day weekend, a time to get in touch with our cultures.

We also get to reflect on our past and look forward to the future.

With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African this weekend.

Here are five ways to embrace local cultures and enjoy some of the things that make our country great.

MAKERS HALAAL MARKET

A brand new market is making its debut this heritage weekend at the V&A Waterfront, so why not be one of the first to experience it?

The market will open at Makers Landing on the 24 and 25 September and will showcase multiple local halaal brands and businesses.

Find out more here.

DISTRICT SIX MUSEUM AND KOE'SIESTER MAGAZINE EXPO AND MARKET

The District Six Museum is partnering with Koe’sister magazine to bring an expo and market showcasing food, goods and entertainment.

Support local entrepreneurs and connect with the community around you at the District Six Museum Homecoming centre on Saturday, 24 September.

Buy tickets and find out more here.

BO-KAAP COOKING TOUR

Immerse yourself in a three-and-a-half-hour cultural experience and learn about the history of the Bo-Kaap and learn how to make traditional Cape Malay cuisine.

The tour includes a trip to a spice shop, a walking tour through the Bo-Kaap and an opportunity to prepare a delicious dish and take the recipe home with you to share the beautiful food and culture with your loved ones.

Find out more here.

SA VS ARGENTINA RUGBY FOLLOWED JABULANI - 'A HOMEGROWN TRIBUTE'

Support our sports superstars, local musicians and connect with a proudly South African culture at Café Roux this Heritage Day.

Experience two elements of what makes South Africa great with a rugby championship final and live music tributes to some our greatest musical talents.

Buy tickets and found out more here.

ROBBEN ISLAND MUSEUM TOUR

If you want to engage with our history this heritage weekend, why not do so at a world heritage site with the Robben Island Museum tour.

Take time to remember and reflect on the past at a place of deep significance to the fight for freedom.

Book a trip and find out more here.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend