Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?

The repo rate increased by 75 basis points on Thursday .

The country has been faced with a risk of being greylisted.

On Thursday, the reserve bank increased the repo rate by 75 basis points which brings it to 6.25%.

According to Mkhabela, this move was not surprising in our current economic climate with inflation sitting at over 7% - which is well above the target of 3-6%, and expectations of rates rising in global markets.

When you look at those two elements, you find that emerging economies and developing economies are going to be negatively affected. Miyelani Mkhabela, CEO and chief economist at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services

He went on to explain another big economic worry we have as a country, which is the possibility of greylisting.

A country is greylisted when the Financial Action Task Force determines that a country is at a high risk for money laundering and financing of terrorism, which discourages investors.

South Africa has been flagged as a potential high-risk country and Mkhabela said there is an expectation that the department of finance was supposed to partner with the financial services sector to prevent money laundering and other threats.

He said the justice and finance ministries have committed to follow the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force, noting the country could still avoid being greylisted if the commitments were followed.

