‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stephan Lombard - former Primedia broadcasting show producer about how inclusion and representation in Disney films are viewed online.

Screenshot of Halle Bailey from The Little Mermaid trailer. Picture: Screenshot

In July 2019, Halle Bailey, an African American actress and singer, was announced as the first Black woman to portray a princess in a Disney film.

She will play the starring role of Ariel for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid" in the Disney live-action remake film, set to be released in May 2023.

Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users - is not real life, Lombard said.

He referenced the recent release of “The Little Mermaid’’ trailer and the reports of racist backlash.

The video trailer and main character have been met with hashtags such as #notmyariel and more than 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube.

In a sentiment analysis - which examines opinions on a piece of work in order to determine whether reception is positive, negative or neutral, Lombard said only 10% of all negative commentary has been perceived as negative by artificial intelligence.

Less than 10% of all the chatter has been seen as negative by the artificial intelligence. Stephan Lombard, Former Breakfast Show Producer - Primedia Broadcasting

I think media and commentariat can also create an impression that is far worse than it actually is. Stephan Lombard, Former Breakfast Show Producer - Primedia Broadcasting

Listen to the full audio above.