Fight to rid Cape Town of illegal guns continues, several suspects due in court

Efforts to rid the streets of Cape Town of illegal firearms have continued this week, with several suspects due in court in connection with the possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition.

At an address in 12 Apostles this week, anti-gang unit members arrested a 37-year-old man after recovering a 9mm pistol with ammunition from the property.

Later, in Table View, cops were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in Porterfield Road. The car sped off but the driver and occupants were pursued and a 9mm pistol with ammunition and some cash was recovered.

Two men, both aged 40 are now due in court on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Elsewhere, Lingelethu West police responded to a call for back-up at Khayelitsha Mall, and while on their way to Mandela Park, they spotted a man who fitted the description of the suspect.

They apprehended the man, searched him and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

He will also appear in court on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

