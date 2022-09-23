CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
Is cabinet doing enough to tackle serious corruption?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 10:05
BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:15
Heritage Month: Much more than braaivleis…
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Delme Cupido - Human rights lawyer and Hub Director for the Southern Africa team at Natural Justice
Today at 10:30
Damaging effect modern living has on hearing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnae Dowries - Audiologist at Ear Institute (Belville)
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Derek Watts cuts loose: Who knew the Carte Blanche legend could cut a rug.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Derek Watts - Broadcaster at Carte Blanche
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche: Posh School Pedophiles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carol Albertyn Christie
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - LUMA chat bot provides automated legal assistance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grace Gichanga
Today at 14:50
Music with ANVR
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andreas Potgieter
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
There's AA for alcoholics, and then Al-Anon to help affected families Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) SA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and continues to help alcoholics out of the doldrums. 25 September 2022 2:51 PM
This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance Gangstar Cafe in Mowbray is giving former prisoners a chance at redemption. 25 September 2022 1:12 PM
'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows Crews worked around the clock after the Raapkraal Sewer Pump Station in Cape Town started overflowing, with untreated effluent run... 24 September 2022 8:13 PM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa? Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els. 23 September 2022 11:59 AM
View all Politics
Road Accident Fund under fire for plan to lay off 400 workers Laying off workers at the Road Accident Fund will not solve its problems, says one third party claims expert. 26 September 2022 9:29 AM
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will... 26 September 2022 7:51 AM
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property 26 September 2022 7:42 AM
View all Business
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies an... 24 September 2022 4:43 PM
Some Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools to close for urgent summer repairs The popular tidal pools along the Atlantic Seaboard are set for some intensive maintenance and repairs in preparation for the busy... 24 September 2022 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies an... 24 September 2022 4:43 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services

23 September 2022 9:49 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
City of Cape Town officials
City of Cape Town
#HeritageDay

Customers are asked to make use of the City’s online payment options where possible, as well as e-services.
© peshkov/123rf.com
© peshkov/123rf.com

- Municipal accounts may be paid at any Shoprite/Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Woolworths, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up and selected Spar shops.

- Cash receiving, account enquiries, motor vehicle registration and licensing, Traffic Services’ driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), Human Settlements offices and municipal courts will be closed.

While many of us will be reflecting on our heritage as South Africans and perhaps lighting a fire for a lekker braai, the City of Cape Town wants to remind locals that its municipal offices will be closed during the Saturday public holiday.

The 24th September - Heritage Day, is recognised as a public holiday and residents are being urged to 'plan accordingly'.

"The City’s municipal offices, including cash receiving, account enquiries, motor vehicle registration and licensing, Traffic Services’ driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), Human Settlements offices and municipal courts will be closed," said the City in a statement.

The City's customer offices in the Lansdowne Corner Mall, Liberty Promenade Mall, and Table Bay Mall will also be closed.

Customers are being asked to attend to urgent matters on Friday and use online payment options and e-services where possible.

For more details on these alternative payment options and services, click here.

RELATED:Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend




23 September 2022 9:49 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
City of Cape Town officials
City of Cape Town
#HeritageDay

More from Local

Photo by Pranidchakan Boonrom from Pexels.

Khayelitsha animal clinic appeals to public for donations for sterilisations

26 September 2022 9:44 AM

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is asking for financial support to help keep the South African Mass Animal Sterilisation Trust running in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Jagersfontein rebuild to start in two weeks

26 September 2022 8:44 AM

Residents of Jagersfontein, hit by a dam burst on 11 September, will have new houses built for them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

26 September 2022 7:42 AM

Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's AA for alcoholics, and then Al-Anon to help affected families

25 September 2022 2:51 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) SA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and continues to help alcoholics out of the doldrums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A helicopter airlifts a man to safety after he was swept off the rocks by a wave at the Robberg Nature reserve near Plettenberg Bay on 13 August 2022. Picture: NSRI

CT woman dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay

25 September 2022 2:43 PM

Beaches in Plettenberg Bay have been closed after a woman died in a shark attack on Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance

25 September 2022 1:12 PM

Gangstar Cafe in Mowbray is giving former prisoners a chance at redemption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of diver kitted out to work on the Raapkraal Sewer Pump Station on Ward 71 Facebook page @Ward71CapeTown

'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows

24 September 2022 8:13 PM

Crews worked around the clock after the Raapkraal Sewer Pump Station in Cape Town started overflowing, with untreated effluent running into the Raapkraal River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YoungstaCPT. Picture: Supplied

YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation

24 September 2022 7:06 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Cape Town to build own solar plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on Eskom

24 September 2022 2:58 PM

The City of Cape Town has issued a tender for the construction of the plant in Atlantis, which will connect directly to its electrical network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

Business

Jagersfontein rebuild to start in two weeks

Local

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Man handed 20-year sentence for murdering tourist in Gugulethu in 2014

26 September 2022 8:56 AM

Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail

26 September 2022 8:53 AM

Losi set to contest for second term as Cosatu president

26 September 2022 8:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA