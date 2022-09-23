CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services
- Municipal accounts may be paid at any Shoprite/Checkers, USave, Pick n Pay, PEP, Woolworths, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up and selected Spar shops.
- Cash receiving, account enquiries, motor vehicle registration and licensing, Traffic Services’ driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), Human Settlements offices and municipal courts will be closed.
While many of us will be reflecting on our heritage as South Africans and perhaps lighting a fire for a lekker braai, the City of Cape Town wants to remind locals that its municipal offices will be closed during the Saturday public holiday.
The 24th September - Heritage Day, is recognised as a public holiday and residents are being urged to 'plan accordingly'.
"The City’s municipal offices, including cash receiving, account enquiries, motor vehicle registration and licensing, Traffic Services’ driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), Human Settlements offices and municipal courts will be closed," said the City in a statement.
The City's customer offices in the Lansdowne Corner Mall, Liberty Promenade Mall, and Table Bay Mall will also be closed.
Customers are being asked to attend to urgent matters on Friday and use online payment options and e-services where possible.
For more details on these alternative payment options and services, click here.
