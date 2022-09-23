Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
- Singers must be aged between 18 and 30
- No professional singing experience is necessary
- Those who have previously been shortlisted are encouraged to audition again
It was the musical compositions of South Africa's own Lebo M who helped shoot the Disney animated classic The Lion King into the stratosphere back in 1994, and now talented South Africans are being given the chance to be a part of the musical version of the movie.
Local singers are encouraged to attend open auditions being held in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban over the next few weeks, and best of all, no previous experience is necessary to audition.
The auditions are being hosted by Word of Mouth Pictures - Disney Theatricals' official casting company in South Africa.
Singers must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and those who have auditioned within the past five years and have been shortlisted and given materials are urged to send a WhatsApp 071 554 8762 or send an email to tlkauditions@wompictures.co.za.
Audition dates are as follows: Joburg - Joburg Theatre - Friday 21st October
Durban - The Playhouse Mayville - Friday 28 October
Cape Town - Artscape -Tuesday 1 November
The Lion King has been running for nearly 30 years across the world and each production has featured South African singers. It's currently the third longest-running musical in Broadway history.
