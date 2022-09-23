Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Youngsta CPT (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:40
INTERVIEW: Nal'ibali Promotes Literacy Month with Six Free Children's Books
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bulelani Futshane
Today at 09:50
MUSIC FEATURE: Kyle September (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kyle September
Latest Local
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week... 23 September 2022 3:42 PM
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city. 23 September 2022 12:05 PM
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award. 23 September 2022 11:48 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa? Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els. 23 September 2022 11:59 AM
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
View all Politics
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy? The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our f... 23 September 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday. 23 September 2022 1:30 PM
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep. 23 September 2022 11:24 AM
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said. 23 September 2022 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King

23 September 2022 10:33 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
The Lion King
Lebo M
'The Lion King'

Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.
lion-king-pixabay-123rfjpg

- Singers must be aged between 18 and 30

- No professional singing experience is necessary

- Those who have previously been shortlisted are encouraged to audition again

It was the musical compositions of South Africa's own Lebo M who helped shoot the Disney animated classic The Lion King into the stratosphere back in 1994, and now talented South Africans are being given the chance to be a part of the musical version of the movie.

Local singers are encouraged to attend open auditions being held in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban over the next few weeks, and best of all, no previous experience is necessary to audition.

The auditions are being hosted by Word of Mouth Pictures - Disney Theatricals' official casting company in South Africa.

Singers must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and those who have auditioned within the past five years and have been shortlisted and given materials are urged to send a WhatsApp 071 554 8762 or send an email to tlkauditions@wompictures.co.za.

Audition dates are as follows: Joburg - Joburg Theatre - Friday 21st October

Durban - The Playhouse Mayville - Friday 28 October

Cape Town - Artscape -Tuesday 1 November

lion-king-auditionsjpg

The Lion King has been running for nearly 30 years across the world and each production has featured South African singers. It's currently the third longest-running musical in Broadway history.

RELATED: Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry




