How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Dale Rae, University of Cape Town’s Sleep Science director on the impact of load shedding on sleeping patterns.
Sleep is an essential function of the human body and a reminder of our fragility. This is why people need adequate rest to ensure optimum health and well-being.
As Eskom battles to stabile the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep.
According to the Sleep Foundation, one of the most important and well-known circadian rhythms is the sleep-wake cycle.
Circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles that form part of the body’s internal clock – and can affect physical and mental health if disrupted.
Depending on your area’s load shedding schedule – your sleep-wake cycle is likely to be disturbed.
Humans are diurnal creatures and meant to work in the day and rest at night, said Rae.
We are meant to be active when the sun is up and we’re meant to be inactive and sleeping when the sun is down…Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
But besides the obvious threat to much-needed sleep quality, people with sleep disorders experience a dangerous disadvantage to having no electricity.
Sleep apnea is a condition where an affected individuals temporarily stops breathing while they are asleep.
They depend on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which rely on electricity, to stabilise their airways.
When they don’t have the CPAP during the night it makes a massive difference to their sleep quality and their overall health.Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
