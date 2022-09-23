Caught red-handed: Illegal immigrants nabbed with rhino horn at Kruger





Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

- The two suspects - from Mozambique, were caught with a pair of Rhino horns, a hunting rifle and an axe

- After appearing in court on Thursday, they've been remanded in custody ahead of a a formal bail application next week

Two alleged rhino poachers are behind bars following their arrest this week in the Kruger National Park.

The men, both aged 32 and from Mozambique, were were caught red-handed on Wednesday with a pair of rhino horns, a hunting rifle with six live ammunition, an axe, three mobile phones, two black bags and food.

They made a brief appearance at Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody and their case postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

A helicopter was used to track and trace the pair who are believed to have had entered the Park illegally through Malelane Section.

They were eventually located hiding in tall grass, where they were then arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, as well as for illegal possession of rhinoceros horns.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two men from Mozambique have entered the Republic of South Africa without documentation thus they were also charged for contravening the country's Immigration Act.

"At this stage police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the two suspects or link them to other crimes committed elsewhere as the investigation continues," said SAPS in a statement.

This should send a clear message to others who might consider to cause injuries to the country's pride in our National Parks. We previously indicated that a situation where people can just illegally enter the Park to poach will never be tolerated. Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga

RELATED: Regulating the sale of rhino horns can reduce illegal poaching - Expert