Caught red-handed: Illegal immigrants nabbed with rhino horn at Kruger
- The two suspects - from Mozambique, were caught with a pair of Rhino horns, a hunting rifle and an axe
- After appearing in court on Thursday, they've been remanded in custody ahead of a a formal bail application next week
Two alleged rhino poachers are behind bars following their arrest this week in the Kruger National Park.
The men, both aged 32 and from Mozambique, were were caught red-handed on Wednesday with a pair of rhino horns, a hunting rifle with six live ammunition, an axe, three mobile phones, two black bags and food.
They made a brief appearance at Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody and their case postponed to next week for a formal bail application.
A helicopter was used to track and trace the pair who are believed to have had entered the Park illegally through Malelane Section.
They were eventually located hiding in tall grass, where they were then arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, as well as for illegal possession of rhinoceros horns.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two men from Mozambique have entered the Republic of South Africa without documentation thus they were also charged for contravening the country's Immigration Act.
"At this stage police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the two suspects or link them to other crimes committed elsewhere as the investigation continues," said SAPS in a statement.
This should send a clear message to others who might consider to cause injuries to the country's pride in our National Parks. We previously indicated that a situation where people can just illegally enter the Park to poach will never be tolerated.Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga
RELATED: Regulating the sale of rhino horns can reduce illegal poaching - Expert
More from Local
Eskom to reduce load shedding to stages 3 & 4 over the weekend
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown
Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday.Read More
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city.Read More
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More
CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services
Customers are asked to make use of the City’s online payment options where possible, as well as e-services.Read More
Fight to rid Cape Town of illegal guns continues, several suspects due in court
Arrests were made in Table View, Twelve Apostles and Khayelitsha this week. A number of suspects are due before the courts.Read More