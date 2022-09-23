Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes





- Four years ago, Woolworths announced its plan to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics

- It committed to ensuring its packaging was either reusable or recyclable by 2022

- In November 2010, Woolworths was the first retailer to introduce recycled content into its packaging.

In line with their 2018 commitment to move away from single-use plastic and reduce plastic usage by 2022, Woolies has come up with a way for customers to help the environment and stay ahead of beauty trends.

The retailer has just announced the launch of two new WBeauty lipstick ranges, which will allow customers to reduce their carbon footprint while perfecting their pouts - lipsticks packaged in paper and bamboo tubes.

"Since announcing its vision for ZERO packaging waste to landfill, Woolworths has been leading the way with innovative packaging that is either reusable and/or recyclable," says the retailer.

The bamboo and paper tubes are recyclable and Forest Steward Council® (FSC®) Mix certified , which means they are sourced responsibly and do not contribute to deforestation.

There is no better time to make key lifestyle choices to mitigate against the impact that each one of us has on our planet. Woolworths

The announcement comes just days after Woolworths revealed further efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The retailer's hugely popular rotisserie chicken is now being served in a recyclable polypropylene bag.

"[It] means that on an annual basis over 11.5 million bags are now not doomed to go to landfill and can rather be recycled," said the retailer in a statement.

