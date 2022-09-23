What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Johann Els, the chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, about what a greylisting will mean for South Africa, and how to get off the dreaded list enforced by the Financial Action Task Force.

Greylisting is a global attempt to prevent illicit funds from being channeled into terrorism.

Govt is trying to introduce amendments to the financial regulations to prevent the country from being greylisted.

Greylisting can discourage foreign investors from doing business with SA, says economist Johann Els.

It's all about terrorism financing and that's a big issue. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

Will the South African government's urgent attempt to introduce amendments to the financial regulations be enough to keep the country off the grey list?

The Financial Action Task Force says South Africa is not up to the required standard in preventing that type of financing from coming through the financial system. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

He says South Africa's financial sector is actually very well regulated but these regulations would tighten up the financial flow and prevent funds from going into terrorism.

What will greylisting do?

It makes it much more difficult for foreign investors to do business with South Africa. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

He explains that the due diligence required means it becomes more costly and time-consuming and places more onerous requirements on investors.

People are worried it might impact flows into South Africa - the good financial flows that we actually need to run the economy. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

What is the Financial Action Task Force?

While it is not an official institution and it is not ratings or index-related, it does have an impact. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

I get the sense that Treasury is very serious about doing the stuff that is needed to be done in terms of getting the regulations and the laws in place to prevent the greylisting, and that intent is a crucial part of it. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

There are some bills before Parliament already and if those get signed into law before November we should be able to prevent the greylisting. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

The Financial Action Task Force does take a government's intent seriously when making the decision, he notes.

However, Els believes South Africa will most probably be greylisted but the economic impact will be minimal.

But the show of intent will probably mean we are greylisted for a very short time. Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

