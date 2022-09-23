We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson





The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

The Mother City’s home team are gearing up for their title defence in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and it's set to be an absolute banger.

The Stormers have a youthful team taking the field and expectations are high for the Junior Springboks who’ll be suiting up in blue for the clash against Connacht in Stellebosch on Saturday.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stormers coach John Dobson about the team's mindset ahead of the game.

We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters coming through - Sacha Mngomenzulu, we've got a 19-year-old center, Suleiman Hartzenberg comes from Manenburg... those are the stories that make this team so powerful. John Dobson - Stormers Head Coach

