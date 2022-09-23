We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: T-ROC 1.4 TSI Tiptronic
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Youngsta CPT (pre rec)
Today at 09:40
INTERVIEW: Nal'ibali Promotes Literacy Month with Six Free Children's Books
Guests
Bulelani Futshane
Today at 09:50
MUSIC FEATURE: Kyle September (ZOOM)
Guests
Kyle September
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week... 23 September 2022 3:42 PM
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city. 23 September 2022 12:05 PM
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award. 23 September 2022 11:48 AM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa? Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els. 23 September 2022 11:59 AM
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy? The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our f... 23 September 2022 6:19 AM
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday. 23 September 2022 1:30 PM
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep. 23 September 2022 11:24 AM
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said. 23 September 2022 10:28 AM
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
Sport

We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson

23 September 2022 11:44 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Stormers
John Dobson
United Rugby Championship

Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday.
The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter
The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

The Mother City’s home team are gearing up for their title defence in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and it's set to be an absolute banger.

The Stormers have a youthful team taking the field and expectations are high for the Junior Springboks who’ll be suiting up in blue for the clash against Connacht in Stellebosch on Saturday.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stormers coach John Dobson about the team's mindset ahead of the game.

We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters coming through - Sacha Mngomenzulu, we've got a 19-year-old center, Suleiman Hartzenberg comes from Manenburg... those are the stories that make this team so powerful.

John Dobson - Stormers Head Coach

Scroll up for full audio.




More from Sport

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team?

19 September 2022 7:09 PM

There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of drug usage.

FILE: Hildegard Vey, Edna Brand and Ronelle Botha won six gold medals at World Champs in Finland in the discipline of race walking. Picture: Masters Athletics - RSA/Facebook.

SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul

19 September 2022 4:08 PM

Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.

Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards

19 September 2022 8:43 AM

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony.

Radio presenter Cato Louw defends her title as she wins the 2022 Woman in Radio award at the 2022 Momentum gsport Awards. Picture: @gsport4girls/Twitter.

'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award

16 September 2022 1:59 PM

The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend her crown when she won the Woman in Radio Award for the second year in a row.

Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard

16 September 2022 12:58 PM

The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy.

Mark Boucher. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 10:40 AM

Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.

The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title under way

15 September 2022 6:45 PM

The Stormers are the inaugural URC champions after beating the Bulls in the final in Cape Town in 2022.

Roger Federer celebrates a point during his 2019 US Open match against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur on 28 August 2019. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

15 September 2022 5:20 PM

Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game.

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

14 September 2022 10:27 AM

The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'

Lifestyle

[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown

Local

Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Roger Federer: From enfant terrible to saintly global icon

24 September 2022 6:43 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 23 September 2022

24 September 2022 6:15 AM

JMPD close N12 in Eldorado Park after residents spark protest

23 September 2022 7:22 PM

