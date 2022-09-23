Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize





Picture: Pinelands North Primary School/Facebook

A Cape Town school has been named as a top three finalist for one of the World’s Best School Prizes.

Pinelands North Primary School in Cape Town, often called the Red School by locals, is one of the country’s leading institutions for fostering inclusivity in education, as acknowledged by its top 3 placing for the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity.

There are five World’s Best School Prizes - for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives - and each prize celebrates and recognises schools that are playing a role in developing the next generation of learners.

The top three finalists for each of the five World’s Best School Prizes will now be entered into a public advisory vote. Members of the public have until 2 October to tell judges who they think should win each prize at www.worldsbestschool.org

Should Pinelands North Primary School win, they will take home a share $250,000, which is divided equally among the winners of the five prizes, each receiving an award of US$50,000.

The winners will be announced on 19 October 2022 during World Education Week.

Our public schools are world class and competitive and I really would appreciate it if the public would support us. Go on to www.worldsbestschool.org and support Pinelands North's primary school. David Maynier, MEC Western Cape Education Department

Scroll up for full audio.