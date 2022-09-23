Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russians fleeing forced military service have bought every single one-way flight out of Moscow.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation of the population for the war in Ukraine, sparking unprecedented protests in 38 cities across Russia, including Moscow and St Petersburg.
About 80,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Queues at the border… because of the conscription of 300,000 men into the Russian army… Flights from Moscow… are at record high prices…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
A lot of people are trying to drive and even cycle out…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
