It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
With just 10 months in the hot seat, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has had a rough time of it. Foremost on his agenda, as in most places in the country, has been dealing with electricity. Or the lack there of. At this stage in his tenure, he's had to deal with power blackouts in December's city outage and the current bout of stage 6 load shedding, Keeping the lights on has been an impossible task, but most would agree, he’s done an admirable job so far.
What many have loved about Hill-Lewis’ tenure thus far, is that he is tireless, relentless and seems to never stop working. Yet despite that, he is also always accessible, doesn’t balk at criticism and is open to discussion. Not an approach typical for South African politicians.
Those are some of the reasons he’s City Fave this morning.
I just derive a sense of meaning from trying to do things differently, trying to make a positive difference, and trying to have fun in the process as well because I genuinely do think it is really fun. It certainly is for me. It's really fun to be able to spend all of my time in pursuit of that. If I'm even partially successful, it’s going to give people a slightly better chance at life in Cape Town.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
More from Local
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown
Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday.Read More
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Caught red-handed: Illegal immigrants nabbed with rhino horn at Kruger
The two suspects, both aged 32 were caught with rhino horns at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More
CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services
Customers are asked to make use of the City’s online payment options where possible, as well as e-services.Read More
Fight to rid Cape Town of illegal guns continues, several suspects due in court
Arrests were made in Table View, Twelve Apostles and Khayelitsha this week. A number of suspects are due before the courts.Read More