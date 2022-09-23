It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis





Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis cleaning up the environment. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

With just 10 months in the hot seat, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has had a rough time of it. Foremost on his agenda, as in most places in the country, has been dealing with electricity. Or the lack there of. At this stage in his tenure, he's had to deal with power blackouts in December's city outage and the current bout of stage 6 load shedding, Keeping the lights on has been an impossible task, but most would agree, he’s done an admirable job so far.

What many have loved about Hill-Lewis’ tenure thus far, is that he is tireless, relentless and seems to never stop working. Yet despite that, he is also always accessible, doesn’t balk at criticism and is open to discussion. Not an approach typical for South African politicians.

Those are some of the reasons he’s City Fave this morning.

I just derive a sense of meaning from trying to do things differently, trying to make a positive difference, and trying to have fun in the process as well because I genuinely do think it is really fun. It certainly is for me. It's really fun to be able to spend all of my time in pursuit of that. If I'm even partially successful, it’s going to give people a slightly better chance at life in Cape Town. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

