The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead
Today on the Midday Report there's still a lot of talk about the nation's electricity woes, but in a nice twist for the week the lead story shifts to South Africa's other favourite pastime: corruption.
Ace Magashule and his sixteen co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court today for a pre-trial conference on Friday with regard to the R255 million asbestos case.
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter was in court on Friday and speaks to Mandy Wiener about the latest in the case,
The case has, much to Magashule's chagrin been postponed to 20 January 2023. Magashule has been very vocal about his desire to see the case move forward but has acquiesced to his lawyers' legal advice.
Magashule and his co-accused face over 70 charges, including theft, corruption, and money laundering relating to a R255 million tender in 2014 to remove asbestos from houses in the Free State.
He said he has always disagreed with his lawyers.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
This is where I differ with my lawyers. I say stop doing the appeals and appeals and appeals. Let's go straight to the case. There's no witnesses against me. There's no information against me.Ace Magashule
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The City of Tshwane has rejected proposed tariff prices by Eskom for the next financial year.
- The City of Cape Town says their energy infrastructure continues to be vandalised and this causes a challenge during Eskom’s rolling blackouts.
- The inquiry of embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is underway. Mkhwebane wants the Chair of the Inquiry recused.
- Update on the explosion that took place in Woodstock, Cape Town last night which saw two people left with severe burn injuries.
- DMRE continues to fight Coastal communities and NGO, this as they appeal judgment blocking Wild Coast seismic survey.
Source : AFP
