Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house
Lester Kiewit speaks to the queen of club music, Sybil, about her career, the global resurgence of house music and why she chose to be an educator.
The iconic American R&B and pop singer–songwriter is a beloved figure for Capetonians with many growing up with her global hits including The Love I Lost, Don't Make Me Over, Make it Easy on ME, and When I'm Good and Ready.
She says that she's always excited to come to Cape Town, naming it her number one location she would live in if she didn't live in the United States (US), and this is because of the Mother City's people and energy.
Sybil's return to Cape Town comes at the height of the global resurgence of 80s and 90s house music.
She credits this to people wanting to return to a time when things were simpler in their lives, particularly after COVID-19 shut the world down in 2020.
[COVID-19] introduced a different kind of energy back into the world. We wanted to hear songs and be reminded of the songs that made us feel good when we were out and about and able to dance in the clubs. So, there's a resurgence of songs like mine and artists like me... People want to go back to times when it was a lot easier.Sybil, singer-songwriter and educator
On top of her thriving music career, Sybil is also a US college educator.
I'm at a place now where I don't rely solely on music to make me happy. I love being on the stage and I love singing, that's what I'm going to do, that's what I'll continue to do. However, I do like working with young adults, young people who aspire to do what I've done and do it intentionally. So, that's my high, that's what makes me happy.Sybil, singer-songwriter and educator
You can get your Soul Sister tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
