[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown





City of Cape Town firefighters extinguish a fire following an explosion at a building in Woodstock on 22 September 2022.

- Two men sustained serious burn wounds, and are being treated at Groote Schuur Hospital

- The initial blast was followed by several secondary explosions a short while later

As two people are treated in hospital for serious injuries sustained during Thursday evening's explosion in Woodstock, the cause of the blast remains unclear.

Authorities said that an initial blast went off at the business premises at the corner of Plein and Victoria Street, a fire then broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.

Two men, who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

The fire was extinguished by 10pm and the area declared unsafe by the City's Fire and Rescue Service.

"When crews from Roeland Street and Brooklyn fire stations responded, they found several LPG gas cylinders on the premises which could have been the cause of these explosions," said spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.

