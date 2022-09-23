[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown
- Two men sustained serious burn wounds, and are being treated at Groote Schuur Hospital
- The initial blast was followed by several secondary explosions a short while later
As two people are treated in hospital for serious injuries sustained during Thursday evening's explosion in Woodstock, the cause of the blast remains unclear.
Authorities said that an initial blast went off at the business premises at the corner of Plein and Victoria Street, a fire then broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.
Two men, who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.
The fire was extinguished by 10pm and the area declared unsafe by the City's Fire and Rescue Service.
"When crews from Roeland Street and Brooklyn fire stations responded, they found several LPG gas cylinders on the premises which could have been the cause of these explosions," said spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.
Woodstock, Cape Town was rocked by a massive explosion and several secondary blasts on Thursday night. At least two people were injured and suffered serious burn wounds.' Storm (@storm___simpson) September 22, 2022
Photos: City of Cape Town. @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/jX0o9fW9cP
Explosion in Woodstock allegedly caused by gas leak. Authorities on the scene. #woodstock #cityofcapetown #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/hvQ9AIYv9Q' Cursurn Jantjies (@FluffyCousin) September 22, 2022
A superette in Woodstock has been completely destroyed in what is believed to be a gas explosion.https://t.co/YHtstHkKc9' Cheryl Kahla: 🎙️ Tech Check with K (@cherylkahla) September 23, 2022
Source : City of Cape Town
