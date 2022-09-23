Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'
Refilwe Moloto delivers her final daily soliloquy ("IFQSAT" – I feel quite strongly about that), bidding the station and her listeners farewell.
CapeTalk on Friday bid farewell to Refilwe Moloto, who swops her morning slot for a career in creating business-related content for other Primedia Broadcasting platforms.
Since joining the station in 2019, Moloto became well-loved for her authenticity and accessibility.
“My nearly four years at CapeTalk have been the surprise journey of a lifetime,” said Moloto.
“I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond.
“I will miss my morning audience dearly.”
Moloto delivered her final daily soliloquy ("IFQSAT" – I feel quite strongly about that), bidding the station and her listeners farewell.
It’s been raw. My truth is not always pretty. I’ve been taken aback… by how willing you are to accept that… I’ve been taken aback by… a work environment where no one is trying to stab me in the back…Refilwe Moloto
It’s an embarrassing statistic that I’m the first Black woman to host a commercial talk radio breakfast show in Africa… It’s weird… What a risk it would’ve been… for them to give me the flagship show…Refilwe Moloto
It’s hard for me to leave you [her manager, Tessa van Staden] because you made a broadcaster out of me. I want to thank you for your courage. This is the toughest city to break that mould and put a Black woman in. This is a beloved station! Every CapeTalk listener feels they own the station, and they do!Refilwe Moloto
Scroll up to listen to the last-ever IFQSAT by Moloto.
