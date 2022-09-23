Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'





Refilwe Moloto delivers her final daily soliloquy ("IFQSAT" – I feel quite strongly about that), bidding the station and her listeners farewell.

CapeTalk on Friday bid farewell to Refilwe Moloto, who swops her morning slot for a career in creating business-related content for other Primedia Broadcasting platforms.

Since joining the station in 2019, Moloto became well-loved for her authenticity and accessibility.

“My nearly four years at CapeTalk have been the surprise journey of a lifetime,” said Moloto.

Refilwe Moloto bids CapeTalk farewell. Image: Lelethu Mpotywa.

RELATED: CapeTalk marks 25th anniversary with exciting lineup changes

“I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond.

“I will miss my morning audience dearly.”

Moloto delivered her final daily soliloquy ("IFQSAT" – I feel quite strongly about that), bidding the station and her listeners farewell.

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk is no more. Image: Lelethu Mpotywa.

It’s been raw. My truth is not always pretty. I’ve been taken aback… by how willing you are to accept that… I’ve been taken aback by… a work environment where no one is trying to stab me in the back… Refilwe Moloto

It’s an embarrassing statistic that I’m the first Black woman to host a commercial talk radio breakfast show in Africa… It’s weird… What a risk it would’ve been… for them to give me the flagship show… Refilwe Moloto

It’s hard for me to leave you [her manager, Tessa van Staden] because you made a broadcaster out of me. I want to thank you for your courage. This is the toughest city to break that mould and put a Black woman in. This is a beloved station! Every CapeTalk listener feels they own the station, and they do! Refilwe Moloto

Scroll up to listen to the last-ever IFQSAT by Moloto.