Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October





Pippa Hudson speaks to radio broadcaster, Clarence Ford, about his mid-morning CapeTalk take over in October.

He will be taking over the mid-morning show (9am-12pm) titled 'News and Views'. He takes over the reins from Lester Kiewit - who will now be hosting the breakfast show.

Ford has over 30 years of radio experience, having kicked off his career as the first black radio presenter in Namibia.

Though Ford is revered in the industry for his encyclopedic music knowledge and ability to connect with people over airwaves, he says he is both excited and petrified about joining CapeTalk.

I've literally grown up with CapeTalk and I've been a bit of a plagiarist. I've taken show content from CapeTalk and onto other radio stations because I thought more listeners than just CapeTalk listeners should listen.. It's informed my mind in so very many ways. Clarence Ford, radio broadcaster

To be behind the microphone to do what these amazing people have done for the past 25 years is an intimidating prospect because I really admire and respect the intellect, I respect the emotional intelligence, I respect the kind of questions that you guys place in our minds... and now it's my responsibility to further that legacy. Clarence Ford, radio broadcaster

