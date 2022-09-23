Gas leak caused Woodstock explosion and fire, preliminary probe finds
CAPE TOWN - Preliminary investigations indicate an explosion and fire at a business in Woodstock were caused by a gas leak.
On Thursday, night, firefighters found several LP gas cylinders on the premises.
Officials say an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions.
Two people including the shop owner sustained seventy to a hundred percent burn wounds.
Mayco member JP Smith said the area was "declared safe last night".
"And solid waste came to clear the road area of debris, so I don't think there is any further risk."
Two men who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gas leak caused Woodstock explosion and fire, preliminary probe finds
Source : City of Cape Town
More from Local
Murdered magistrate: 'Close relative' appears in court charged with her murder
Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the 18-year-old's murder suspect's first appearance in court this morning (Thursday).Read More
'Eye in the sky' - Drone helps locate tourist and guide lost on Cape Town trail
The pair were eventually taken by helicopter off the trail, having been spotted by the drone in just 10 minutes.Read More
'Happy Birthday Ouma Honderd!' WC woman celebrates 116th birthday
Margaret Maritz, a resident of the AGS Old Age Home in Touwsriver, celebrated her 116th birthday this week.Read More
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.Read More
How climate change is impacting food loss
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Honest Machekano, a lecturer in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of Pretoria about how we address South Africa's massive food waste problem.Read More
Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction
Netcare's Mandy Toubkin told Africa Melane that they were lauding Health Minister Joe Phaahla for taking a stance on the load shedding exemption.Read More
You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people from buying this breed after a child was tragically killed by the family dogs.Read More
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.Read More