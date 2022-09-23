Gas leak caused Woodstock explosion and fire, preliminary probe finds





CAPE TOWN - Preliminary investigations indicate an explosion and fire at a business in Woodstock were caused by a gas leak.

On Thursday, night, firefighters found several LP gas cylinders on the premises.

Officials say an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions.

Two people including the shop owner sustained seventy to a hundred percent burn wounds.

Mayco member JP Smith said the area was "declared safe last night".

"And solid waste came to clear the road area of debris, so I don't think there is any further risk."

Two men who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

