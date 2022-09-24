YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
- YoungstaCPT's real name is Riyadh Roberts
- He was raised in Wittebome, Wynberg
- He is regarded as one of the best Hip-Hop artists in South Africa
- YoungstaCPT also owns a successful clothing and apparel brand called Y?Gen
"...I brought the Cape up when they made the Cape Flat...", is a line from YoungstaCPT's hit single, 'Salutas', and the lyrics basically sum up what this revolutionary Cape Town rap artist is all about.
His music depicts Cape Town and the Cape Flats slightly differently to what we've all become accustomed to - an image of gangsters and drug addicts.
His music speaks to a new generation of young people of colour, about rising up from adversity to achieve success.
What else makes me unique? Oh, I'm a Muslim. I don't hear people rapping about that, I've heard many songs of Tupac saying 'Hail Mary' and 'God bless the dead', but I've never heard someone say 'Allah bless the dead'.YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist
Riyadh Roberts, known professionally as YoungstaCPT, is a South African rapper and songwriter, known for incorporating details about his Cape Malay culture and his Cape Town roots in his music.
With 30 mixtapes and numerous EPs and accolades under his belt, YoungstaCPT is regarded as one of the most important South African emcees of this generation.
He released his debut solo album 3T in April 2018, which won Album of The Year at the 2019 South African Hip Hop Awards.
That’s correct. The 1st single off 3T was ‘YVR’ & the 2nd was ‘VOC’ both loosely referencing Dutch colonialism. https://t.co/HhAYr6GWuB— Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) September 23, 2022
I'm just trying to shed light on a situation, that could've been different if we had the power to change it.YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist
Look at a group like 'Die Antwoord', which has profited off selling the coloured image, and not one coloured person opened their mouth and said, "Hulle het onse se goetes gesteel'.YoungstaCPT, Cape Town rap artist
Prior to the release of 3T, YoungstaCPT had released 30 mixtapes, six extended plays and two collaborative albums since his debut in 2010.
In 2021, he landed his debut acting role on the second season of the Netflix series Blood & Water.
Not only is he an accomplished rapper, he also has a successful clothing and apparel business called Y?Gen.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Sara-Jayne Makwala King
More from Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023
The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities, but also to serve as a legacy after the event next year.Read More