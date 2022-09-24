Water supply disruption in CT's Atlantis Industrial, Witsands and surrounds





CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town says water supply to Atlantis Industrial, Witsands and surrounding farm areas will be disrupted on Saturday.

The City's Water and Sanitation directorate will be conducting emergency repairs on a water pipeline along Dassenberg road in the Atlantis area.

Water will be cut off from midday Saturday until 6 pm on Sunday.

“We will also be re-routing water supply to the areas in the network which will be impacted as a result of this work. So, for this reason the particular area will have lower water pressure rather than no water,” said Water and Sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.

Consumers in these areas are requested to reduce their consumption while the repair is in progress, to ensure sustained water supply and pressure across the network.

