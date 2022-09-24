Barbed wire finally removed from historic CPT Gardens, 7 months after Parly fire
CAPE TOWN - Government Avenue in the Company's Garden is a feature of the Mother City.
Capetonians and visitors alike love to amble down the tree-lined pathway, relax on its benches and, of course, feed the squirrels.
The barbed wire restricting access has now been removed after months of negotiation with the South African Police Service (SAPS), says the City.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) installed the barbed wire after the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct in January.
According to the City, this was an unlawful obstruction of a public thoroughfare.
A barrier will now be placed on the inside of the precinct to restrict unauthorised access.
"This will effectively reinstate freedom of movement for pedestrians via Government Avenue."
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted a video showing him helping to clean up the leaves that have accumulated on Government Avenue in the past months.
Good news! Government Avenue is open again! SAPS has agreed to remove their barbed wire, and today we’re back here after 10 months to clean up leaves. Lots of leaves. 🍁' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) September 23, 2022
I came to help our Parks & Recreation staff clean up and tried out the leaf blower. 😃 pic.twitter.com/ASuHDNAfmg
