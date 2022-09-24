Barbed wire finally removed from historic CPT Gardens, 7 months after Parly fire

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
MyCiTi bus announces reduced & suspended services in City Bowl, West Beach In a statement, the bus company also announced a mandatory fare increase on 1 November. 27 September 2022 2:26 PM
Disruption to water supply planned for Hout Bay The City says the maintenance work will improve firefighting capabilities in Imizamo Yethu 27 September 2022 1:52 PM
Women 'not our pets' police minister Cele tells men's Imbizo in Khayelitsha The Imbizo YaMadoda, Men’s Imbizo was held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Monday to tackle the gender-based violence (GBV) scourge i... 27 September 2022 1:27 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of presi... 27 September 2022 9:52 AM
The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court Delivered to you every afternoon. 26 September 2022 2:38 PM
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Cosatu members boo ANC chair Gwede Mantashe off stage Members of the trade union federation Cosatu prevented African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe from ad... 27 September 2022 12:18 PM
Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter o... 27 September 2022 12:15 PM
All hope is gone for many small business owners due to continued load shedding While the President begs for patience, small businesses are going under one after another. 27 September 2022 11:28 AM
View all Business
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes jug... 27 September 2022 12:35 PM
World of work: What are the risks of cashing out retirement funds early? National Treasury announced the two-pot system for retirement funds which would allow access to a portion early, but is this a goo... 27 September 2022 12:25 PM
Burna Boy's performance sparks diplomatic Twitter spat over load shedding? Namibian MP and the South African diplomacy head took to Twitter in a spat about which country has the most electricity. 26 September 2022 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars The 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP will pit together 120 teams in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20.. 26 September 2022 4:05 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies an... 24 September 2022 4:43 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Barbed wire finally removed from historic CPT Gardens, 7 months after Parly fire

24 September 2022 10:53 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Parly fire
Government Avenue
Company's Garden
barbed wire

The barbed wire restricting access to the Company's Garden through Government Avenue has been removed after months of negotiation with the SAPS.
Image of Company's Garden in Cape Town @ michaeljung/123rf.com
Image of Company's Garden in Cape Town @ michaeljung/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - Government Avenue in the Company's Garden is a feature of the Mother City.

Capetonians and visitors alike love to amble down the tree-lined pathway, relax on its benches and, of course, feed the squirrels.

The barbed wire restricting access has now been removed after months of negotiation with the South African Police Service (SAPS), says the City.

RELATED: Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe

The South African Police Service (SAPS) installed the barbed wire after the devastating fire in the parliamentary precinct in January.

According to the City, this was an unlawful obstruction of a public thoroughfare.

A barrier will now be placed on the inside of the precinct to restrict unauthorised access.

"This will effectively reinstate freedom of movement for pedestrians via Government Avenue."

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted a video showing him helping to clean up the leaves that have accumulated on Government Avenue in the past months.




