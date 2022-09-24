More security deployed to safeguard electricity infrastructure during power cuts
CAPE TOWN - With the intensification of load shedding, the risk of vandalism of electricity infrastructure has increased.
The City of Cape Town is appealing to the public to help bring an end to illegal connections and vandalism by reporting it.
RELATED: ‘Opportunistic’ criminals are taking advantage of load shedding - WC CPF
Over recent months, the City has ramped up its efforts to protect infrastructure and removed illegal connections across the metro.
We continue to monitor all hotspot areas. Currently, deployments of safety and security teams have increased to help guard critical infrastructure especially during the high stages of Eskom load shedding.City of Cape Town
Not only is it a waste of money to spend on fixing vandalised infrastructure says the City, but it can also lead to prolonged area power outages.
When the City disconnects illegal connections, criminals often reconnect and vandalise infrastructure further within hours, leaving many homes without electricity for extended periods.City of Cape Town
During just one operation in the Siqalo informal settlement and surrounding areas, teams confiscated "a truckload" of electricity cable used for illegal connections.
Report illegal connections and vandalism to the City.' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 22, 2022
With the intensification of load-shedding, vandalism risks have increased.
Read more: https://t.co/WS0KNn7PhP#CTNews pic.twitter.com/Qyxk21LaAh
The City has earmarked around R40 million of its 2022/23 budget to help curb and prevent vandalism of critical energy infrastructure in communities.
To report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure SMS 31220 or email power@capetown.gov.za.
Residents can also give anonymous tip offs: Call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.
Source : https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1572926053659840514/photo/2
