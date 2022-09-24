More security deployed to safeguard electricity infrastructure during power cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Teach the Tiktok Algorithim
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
4-year-old girl found dead in bushes adds to Cape's child murder horror this week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edgar Petersen | Paarl East CPF Spokesperson
Today at 07:20
SAHRC calls for the release of station strangler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Nissen
Michael Jacobs | deputy chairperson MURA (Mitchels Plain United Residents Association)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Black Axe syndicate "romance scam" rivals "The Air Lords" arrested in SA by Interpol
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aron Hyman
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 09:15
No shame in taking swimming lessons as an adult
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Hill - Coach at Seagulls Swimming Club
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Do you have a right to salary increase?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aslam Moolla - CEO at Legal Leaders - South Africa
Douglas Nelson
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
In Conversation with BCX on unified collaboration
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharon Maasdorp | Managing Executive of Unified Collaboration at BCX
Today at 11:05
Spending habits and disparities between generations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
denise neethling
Today at 11:30
Delivery ka Speed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:50
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha needs your help!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people from buying this breed after a child was tragically killed by the fam... 29 September 2022 6:33 AM
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly at death’s door, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change' The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does... 28 September 2022 9:32 PM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
View all Politics
Consumer Talk: When can you expect a refund on your deposit for accommodation? The festive season is almost here and many people may choose to travel, so what should consumers know when booking accommodation? 29 September 2022 6:30 AM
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol? AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original. 28 September 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
[LISTEN] The history of sex work in Cape Town People in Cape Town have been receiving money for sex since time immemorial. 28 September 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes jug... 27 September 2022 12:35 PM
View all Sport
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies an... 24 September 2022 4:43 PM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly at death’s door, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

More security deployed to safeguard electricity infrastructure during power cuts

24 September 2022 11:51 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Illegal electricity connections
Load shedding
Vandalism
Electricity infrastructure

Load shedding increases the risk of vandalism to electricity infrastructure. The City of Cape Town is appealing to the public to report any vandalism or illegal electricity connections.
The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to report illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure. Image credit @CityofCT
The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to report illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure. Image credit @CityofCT

CAPE TOWN - With the intensification of load shedding, the risk of vandalism of electricity infrastructure has increased.

The City of Cape Town is appealing to the public to help bring an end to illegal connections and vandalism by reporting it.

RELATED: ‘Opportunistic’ criminals are taking advantage of load shedding - WC CPF

Over recent months, the City has ramped up its efforts to protect infrastructure and removed illegal connections across the metro.

We continue to monitor all hotspot areas. Currently, deployments of safety and security teams have increased to help guard critical infrastructure especially during the high stages of Eskom load shedding.

City of Cape Town

Not only is it a waste of money to spend on fixing vandalised infrastructure says the City, but it can also lead to prolonged area power outages.

When the City disconnects illegal connections, criminals often reconnect and vandalise infrastructure further within hours, leaving many homes without electricity for extended periods.

City of Cape Town

During just one operation in the Siqalo informal settlement and surrounding areas, teams confiscated "a truckload" of electricity cable used for illegal connections.

The City has earmarked around R40 million of its 2022/23 budget to help curb and prevent vandalism of critical energy infrastructure in communities.

To report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure SMS 31220 or email power@capetown.gov.za.

Residents can also give anonymous tip offs: Call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.




24 September 2022 11:51 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Illegal electricity connections
Load shedding
Vandalism
Electricity infrastructure

More from Local

A pitbull. Picture: Lilla Kalocsai from Pixabay

You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA

29 September 2022 6:33 AM

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people from buying this breed after a child was tragically killed by the family dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

28 September 2022 3:24 PM

A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'

28 September 2022 3:03 PM

A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

13 interns will earn R8k monthly stipend to update CoCT’s IT assets

28 September 2022 2:06 PM

The opportunity will be available to 13 interns from January 2023, paying just over R8 000 per month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Should South African's be concerned about rabies?

28 September 2022 12:22 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke with Elize Parker, from the Four Paws animal welfare group, about rabies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tornado. Picture: © jakeblaster/123rf.com

[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam

28 September 2022 10:53 AM

A meteorologist looks at the spectacular footage and explains what she sees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A memorial service was held for slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on 20 September 2022. Picture: Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News

Mitchells Plain teen due in court for murder of Cape Town magistrate

28 September 2022 10:49 AM

Romay van Rooyen's body was found by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?

28 September 2022 10:47 AM

The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing on the state of rail safety in South Africa in Stellenbosch on 1 October 2019. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Wednesday panel: What is wrong with Mbalula's road-to-rail freight plan?

28 September 2022 10:44 AM

'It's as if there's been a war and there's been no reconstruction after it.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam

Local

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

Local Business

Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?

Sport Business Opinion

Consumer Talk: When can you expect a refund on your deposit for accommodation?

Business

EWN Highlights

Rwanda genocide on trial at home and abroad

29 September 2022 5:41 AM

Macron faces strike as French unions flex muscles

29 September 2022 5:22 AM

Coolio, rapper behind hit 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59

29 September 2022 5:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA