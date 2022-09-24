Rare sighting of Cape fox spotted in Table View

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
13 interns will earn R8k monthly stipend to update CoCT’s IT assets The opportunity will be available to 13 interns from January 2023, paying just over R8 000 per month. 28 September 2022 2:06 PM
View all Local
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change' The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does... 28 September 2022 9:32 PM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 September 2022 2:52 PM
View all Politics
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol? AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original. 28 September 2022 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] The history of sex work in Cape Town People in Cape Town have been receiving money for sex since time immemorial. 28 September 2022 4:53 PM
Allan Gray Makers launches Artisans of Mzansi campaign with R250k up for grabs Pippa Hundson spoke with Seth Mulli, senior manager at Allan Gray Makers. 28 September 2022 12:11 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The history of sex work in Cape Town People in Cape Town have been receiving money for sex since time immemorial. 28 September 2022 4:53 PM
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smo... 28 September 2022 10:21 AM
What you need to know about contraceptives and birth control methods To celebrate World Contraceptive Day, Pippa Hudson sat down with Judiac Ranape, an expert in family planning. 28 September 2022 5:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes jug... 27 September 2022 12:35 PM
View all Sport
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
View all Entertainment
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies an... 24 September 2022 4:43 PM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
The psychology behind littering (and how to stop it) Littering by individuals is merely the expression of a far wider selfish culture, says sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 27 September 2022 3:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Rare sighting of Cape fox spotted in Table View

24 September 2022 12:13 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Tableview
Table Bay Nature Reserve
Cape Fox

On Wednesday, 21 September 2022, a Cape fox was spotted at various urban locations in Table View, close to the Table Bay Nature Reserve.
cape-foxjpg

CAPE TOWN - The sighting of a Cape fox is very special for the area as foxes are generally not spotted during the day as they are nocturnal species, and are rarely found in urban spaces.

It is believed that the healthy Cape fox was probably exploring the protected corridors in the Table Bay Nature Reserve the night before and found itself in unfamiliar territory during the day time, which might have caused the animal to take evasive action through the urban area.

The animal has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon, 21 September 2022, which is a very positive sign, indicating it probably found its way back to safety in the nature reserve.

We urge the public to please report interesting wildlife sightings to the local nature reserve. The residents must please include a picture of the animal to assist with identification and for record keeping on our Biodiversity Database.

Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

We need to be mindful that we are not the only creatures utilising our beautiful city spaces, especially areas close to protected areas and corridors. Although they are not often seen, we share these areas with special wildlife.

Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

RELATED: Caracals remain elusive but 'magical' sightings common on Cape Town's urban edge

The public is advised to never approach, feed, capture or keep any wildlife. This is against the law; also, there are trained staff mandated to attend to any animal in distress.

Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

Below is a list of useful contact numbers:

Table Bay Nature Reserve – 021 444 0315

Cape of Good Hope SPCA – 021 700 4140 and after hours: 083 326 1604

SANCCOB – 021 557 6155 and for an emergency after hours: 078 638 3731

Reporting other wildlife in distress:

Seals – contact the SPCA: 021 700 4158 / 9 or 083 326 1604 (emergency line)

Turtles – contact the Two Oceans Aquarium: 021 418 3823 or 083 326 1604 (emergency line)




24 September 2022 12:13 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Tableview
Table Bay Nature Reserve
Cape Fox

More from Local

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

28 September 2022 3:24 PM

A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'

28 September 2022 3:03 PM

A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

13 interns will earn R8k monthly stipend to update CoCT’s IT assets

28 September 2022 2:06 PM

The opportunity will be available to 13 interns from January 2023, paying just over R8 000 per month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Should South African's be concerned about rabies?

28 September 2022 12:22 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke with Elize Parker, from the Four Paws animal welfare group, about rabies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tornado. Picture: © jakeblaster/123rf.com

[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam

28 September 2022 10:53 AM

A meteorologist looks at the spectacular footage and explains what she sees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A memorial service was held for slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on 20 September 2022. Picture: Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News

Mitchells Plain teen due in court for murder of Cape Town magistrate

28 September 2022 10:49 AM

Romay van Rooyen's body was found by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?

28 September 2022 10:47 AM

The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing on the state of rail safety in South Africa in Stellenbosch on 1 October 2019. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Wednesday panel: What is wrong with Mbalula's road-to-rail freight plan?

28 September 2022 10:44 AM

'It's as if there's been a war and there's been no reconstruction after it.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve

28 September 2022 10:21 AM

The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?

Sport Business Opinion

[WATCH] 'Tornado' rips through farm near Swellendam

Local

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

Local Business

EWN Highlights

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup

28 September 2022 7:18 PM

Hugo Broos sets deadline to meet coaches, warns players about Bafana future

28 September 2022 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA