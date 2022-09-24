Rare sighting of Cape fox spotted in Table View





CAPE TOWN - The sighting of a Cape fox is very special for the area as foxes are generally not spotted during the day as they are nocturnal species, and are rarely found in urban spaces.

It is believed that the healthy Cape fox was probably exploring the protected corridors in the Table Bay Nature Reserve the night before and found itself in unfamiliar territory during the day time, which might have caused the animal to take evasive action through the urban area.

The animal has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon, 21 September 2022, which is a very positive sign, indicating it probably found its way back to safety in the nature reserve.

We urge the public to please report interesting wildlife sightings to the local nature reserve. The residents must please include a picture of the animal to assist with identification and for record keeping on our Biodiversity Database. Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

We need to be mindful that we are not the only creatures utilising our beautiful city spaces, especially areas close to protected areas and corridors. Although they are not often seen, we share these areas with special wildlife. Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

The public is advised to never approach, feed, capture or keep any wildlife. This is against the law; also, there are trained staff mandated to attend to any animal in distress. Eddie Andrews, mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment

Below is a list of useful contact numbers:

Table Bay Nature Reserve – 021 444 0315

Cape of Good Hope SPCA – 021 700 4140 and after hours: 083 326 1604

SANCCOB – 021 557 6155 and for an emergency after hours: 078 638 3731

Reporting other wildlife in distress:

Seals – contact the SPCA: 021 700 4158 / 9 or 083 326 1604 (emergency line)

Turtles – contact the Two Oceans Aquarium: 021 418 3823 or 083 326 1604 (emergency line)