Mr Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen and the legacy he left behind

The name Taliep Petersen is synonymous with the term 'legend'.

A true South African success story of a musician from District Six whose talent would be recognised across the globe.

Through his music, Petersen become one of the country's known theatre personalities.

But Petersen, twice-married, a father of six and a practicing Muslim, was a complex character, and it's this character which, drawing on his personal archive and on more than 50 interviews conducted over a decade, author Paula Fourie has pieced together, to paint a fascinating portrait of Taliep Petersen in the new book Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen.

Fourie explains that the book was a project that was 10 years in the making.

I was fortunate enough to have access to all the things he kept about himself in his life...After he died, the contents of his studio were packed away by his family, and it's these boxes I had access to. Paula Fourie, author of Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen

The interviews are the backbone of this book...I interviewed about 30 people in about 60 interviews. It was incredibly important to me, because I never met Taliep. Paula Fourie, author of Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen

It's my hope that white audiences who know him from the Baxter, that they can get to know this person - who they were before that. Paula Fourie, author of Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen

He was an ambitious young man. He didn't have time for drugs or alcohol, also because of his faith which played a huge role. Paula Fourie, author of Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen

He was shot dead at his home on 16 December 2006. He was 56 years old.

His wife Najwa Petersen was convicted in the Cape High Court in December 2008 along with two hitmen, Abdoer Emjedi and Waheed Hassen.

All three were found "guilty of murder and of robbery with aggravating circumstances".

The book has been more focused on not talking about his death more and more and more, and having that overshadow his legacy. Paula Fourie, author of Mr. Entertainment - The Story of Taliep Petersen

