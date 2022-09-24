Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Spending habits and disparities between generations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
denise neethling
Today at 11:30
Delivery ka Speed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:50
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha needs your help!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music with Carletheia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carletheia -Music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Baby rhino doesn't yet know how to wallow, gets full mud spa treatment

24 September 2022 12:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rhino
mud
wallow
The Rhino Orphanage
mud wallow
orphan rhino
Benji

At The Rhino Orphanage, young calves get a bit of help from humans to experience the protective benefits of a layer of mud.

A roll in the mud is part of a rhino's daily routine and there's good reason for it.

The cooling effect helps regulate body temperature. It also protects against sunburn and provides relief from pesky biting insects.

Rhino calf gets the full mud spa treatment at @TheRhinoOrphanage
Rhino calf gets the full mud spa treatment at @TheRhinoOrphanage

At The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo, rhino calves get a bit of help if they're still too young to know how to wallow on their own.

The wildlife sanctuary posted a video of little Benji getting the full spa day treatment from a carer "because no handsome young boy wants a dry, flaky skin".

It involved a bucket of mud and quite a bit of patience.

Watch the sweet video below:

Click here to find out more about the work The Rhino Orphanage does.




