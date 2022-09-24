[WATCH] Baby rhino doesn't yet know how to wallow, gets full mud spa treatment
A roll in the mud is part of a rhino's daily routine and there's good reason for it.
The cooling effect helps regulate body temperature. It also protects against sunburn and provides relief from pesky biting insects.
At The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo, rhino calves get a bit of help if they're still too young to know how to wallow on their own.
The wildlife sanctuary posted a video of little Benji getting the full spa day treatment from a carer "because no handsome young boy wants a dry, flaky skin".
It involved a bucket of mud and quite a bit of patience.
Watch the sweet video below:
Click here to find out more about the work The Rhino Orphanage does.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TheRhinoOrphanage/?_rdc=2&_rdr
