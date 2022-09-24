Some Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools to close for urgent summer repairs





The Maiden's Cove beach front. Picture: www.nsri.org.za

Summer's coming and along with that, the promise of enjoying Cape Town's beautiful tidal pools.

The pools along the Atlantic seaboard are set for some intensive maintenance and repairs in preparation for the busy summer season.

Work is expected to start on 28 September on the pools at Camps Bay, Maiden's Cove, Saunders and Milton.

The Saunders and Milton tidal pools will be closed for two weeks each as there are major cracks in the walls to be repaired.

At the Camps Bay tidal pool we will improve the wall surfaces; at Saunders a safer access walkway; better water retention at Milton; and repairs to the valves and cracks at Maiden Cove's two tidal pools. City of Cape Town

The Camps Bay pool will remain open to the public during its three-week maintenance period.

If all goes to plan, the work at all the tidal pools should be completed by the end of November, says Deputy Mayor and Councillor Eddie Andrews.

The exact dates will be communicated closer to the time.